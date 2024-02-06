"That's what it says on paper, anyway. I still live and work in Southeast Missouri, as well as other parts of the state, but my primary focus now is recruiting new talent to the agency," he explained.

In 2018, through a departmental reorganization, Haggett found further opportunity to guard the prestige of his beloved "patrol."

"We, in the Highway Patrol, encourage Troopers to get involved in their communities: to coach ball teams and go to the community groups, stop by coffee shops, chat with farmers. We encourage Troopers to get involved, because they aren't just working in a community, they are also a part of that community," he said.

It is precisely by engaging with underserved communities that Haggett is able to present a positive impression of law enforcement during a historically difficult time for the profession.

"We do a lot of events in schools, churches, anywhere we can get in front of the people and talk to them about our agency," Haggett said. "Then we find ways to help them out, as well."

Community outreach and maintaining a professional image is not the end of Haggett's mission. The maintenance of those impressions is only a first step. Haggett and the office he represents want community members to join their ranks.

Because one cannot always depend on bonding over Cokes and sandwiches, Highway Patrol began a "Youth Academy Program" in 2016. At absolutely no cost, the privately funded summer camp is open to anyone 16 to 18 years of age.

"Well, think of it as summer camp and boot camp, all rolled into one," Haggett clarified. "Patrol personnel are the camp instructors. It's job-related, so we demonstrate what we do as an agency. But then, we also put on shorts and T-shirts and teach [the campers] how to fish, how to swim and we play ball with them. We do this because a lot of our youth come from under-served communities."

For underserved youths, who have had "virtually had no contact with the police," Haggett said he wishes to send a very simple message: "We're just like you. We just happen to put on different clothes when we go to work."

According to Haggett, there "isn't necessarily" a specific type of person he is looking for.

"What we look for is somebody that has good communication skills and common sense. Everything else you need to know about being a Trooper, we can teach you. The main thing is, you have to have a passion to serve your community," he said. "With the Patrol, a lot of our work is proactive. Our main focus is to promote safety upon the highways. But what a lot of people don't understand is that we are essentially a state police agency, so we also handle many kinds of investigation, everything from white collar crime to cybercrime."

Troopers fly helicopters, train K-9 units, handle gaming licenses and protect the governor.

"We are undercover in casinos. We are patrolling waterways. We are involved in about 60 different job classifications. There's a lot of diversity in career paths with the patrol. You have the type of choice that might otherwise be limited at a local agency," Haggett said.