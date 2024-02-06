Law enforcement agencies tout success of incentives

A shortage of police officers in local law enforcement agencies -- and across the country -- has been a persistent issue over the last few years.

In a presentation of a mid-year report of crime statistics from the Cape Girardeau Police Department before the Cape Girardeau City Council, chief Wes Blair expressed pride in his officers' performance during the first half of 2022 in spite of an ongoing personnel shortage at CGPD -- along with funding issues and what he characterized as a national negative public sentiment against the police.

At the time, the department had 17 full-time officer openings. Assistant chief Adam Glueck said that number was as high as 20 within the last year -- 25% of the 80 full-time positions available in the budget.

But those numbers have fallen of late.

The assistant chief said the department is down to seven full-time openings. Numerous new hires are going through training and will be able to assume full-time duties in a few months.

The Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety suffered from a similar issue, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for the department. Sikeston DPS is a combination of both police and fire operations. The department employs 67 full-time officers. At one point in 2021, DPS had 17 vacancies. In the same year, DPS hired 24 officers, around 40% of their full-time staff. Currently, the department has three vacancies.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler, public information officer for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, said the county law enforcement agency has "felt the same issues as any other employer in the last couple of years, trying to keep a full staff."

The sheriff's office is close to being fully staffed, he said.

Recent adjustments have allowed these local agencies to buck the national trend.

"I think right now the thing that has been the driving force for us was obviously our ability to raise the starting pay over the last several years," Rowe said.