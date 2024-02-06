Laughing Gas Comedy club to open soon in Cape Girardeau

St. Louis native and comedy club entrepreneur Jeff Johnson wants to bring his expertise and big names in comedy to Cape Girardeau through his latest venture, Laughing Gas Comedy and the N20 Lounge.

The venue is set to open by the end of January, he said.

Johnson, who now lives in Jackson and works at Saint Francis Medical Center as a respiratory therapist, said Friday he wants 2106 William St. to become the areaï¿½s ï¿½happy hour place.ï¿½

Part of the reason why ï¿½St. Louis guyï¿½ Johnson said he chose the 7,000-square-feet location is because it was so visible.

The whole plan outlined by Johnson ï¿½ with the interior designed by his wife, Kara ï¿½ was to create an area where people can hang out.

Plans are seen on what will be the bar at 2106 William St., which Jeff Johnson is renovating into a comedy club, Friday in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

ï¿½There was nothing obstructing the view anywhere,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½When I walked in, I visualized all this.ï¿½

And a lot of comics Johnson knows are excited to have another place in the Midwest to go, he said.

Some people wanted the comedy club to be downtown, but Johnson didnï¿½t want to go that route, he said.

ï¿½Because of parking; and if itï¿½s raining,ï¿½ Johnson said. ï¿½Whoï¿½s going to wait in line?

Johnson said he was first exposed to Cape Girardeau after high school, and attended Southeast Missouri State University. After graduation, Johnson went back home and started working for Funny Bone at Westport Plaza in St. Louis.

ï¿½For a good 15 years, I started out as a bouncer and worked my way into upper management,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½All aspects of it. But itï¿½s always been a part-time job.ï¿½