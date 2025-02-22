Three Rivers College Patrons of the Arts present “Tim Lovelace” at 7 p.m. March 6, at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center.

Sponsored by Doug and Elaine Libla, and Herman and Jill Styles, tickets are $15 and are available online at tinnin.ticketleap.com. Tickets will be sold at the door, if any remain, according to a press release from TRC. All seats reserved. To find out more and view a complete list of events at Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu/events.

Funnyman Tim Lovelace pairs his award-winning musical talents with crystal-clean humor for a comedy concert that will entertain the entire family.

As a Grammy and Dove nominated artist, this nationally sought after storyteller and musician has been described as the most versatile comedian on stage today. His award-winning musical talents is coupled with his crystal-clean humor.

With more than three decades of world travel under his performance belt, he has developed his concerts into more than just a great show. He uses humor to motivate and inspire by uniquely delivering life lessons. He also weaves songs into his stage performance as he masterfully displays his musical abilities on piano, guitar, and harmonica.

Lovelace’s chart-topping comedy songs, such as “Don’t Sit in My Pew” and “Side Effects,” are continuously aired on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, as well as other major radio stations around the country. His comedy has been featured in videos that have garnered both gold and platinum sales awards.

Lovelace is the host of the national TV hit, The Music City Show, aired weekly on five syndicated networks, including RFD-TV’s FamilyNet, NRB, and Heartland.