All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
This Is A Submitted Story By Three Rivers College
Submitted Story
NewsFebruary 22, 2025

Laugh and learn with Tim Lovelace: A family-friendly comedy concert at Three Rivers College

Join Tim Lovelace for a family-friendly comedy concert at Three Rivers College on March 6. Enjoy his award-winning musical talents and clean humor for an entertaining night out. Tickets are $15.

Daily American Republic
story image illustation

Three Rivers College Patrons of the Arts present “Tim Lovelace” at 7 p.m. March 6, at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center.

Sponsored by Doug and Elaine Libla, and Herman and Jill Styles, tickets are $15 and are available online at tinnin.ticketleap.com. Tickets will be sold at the door, if any remain, according to a press release from TRC. All seats reserved. To find out more and view a complete list of events at Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu/events.

Funnyman Tim Lovelace pairs his award-winning musical talents with crystal-clean humor for a comedy concert that will entertain the entire family.

As a Grammy and Dove nominated artist, this nationally sought after storyteller and musician has been described as the most versatile comedian on stage today. His award-winning musical talents is coupled with his crystal-clean humor.

With more than three decades of world travel under his performance belt, he has developed his concerts into more than just a great show. He uses humor to motivate and inspire by uniquely delivering life lessons. He also weaves songs into his stage performance as he masterfully displays his musical abilities on piano, guitar, and harmonica.

Lovelace’s chart-topping comedy songs, such as “Don’t Sit in My Pew” and “Side Effects,” are continuously aired on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, as well as other major radio stations around the country. His comedy has been featured in videos that have garnered both gold and platinum sales awards.

Lovelace is the host of the national TV hit, The Music City Show, aired weekly on five syndicated networks, including RFD-TV’s FamilyNet, NRB, and Heartland.

Three Rivers College

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 2-22-25
NewsFeb. 21
Police report 2-22-25
Community Partnership of SEMO partners with Ameren for ROC the Block project
NewsFeb. 21
Community Partnership of SEMO partners with Ameren for ROC the Block project
Space heater causes fire in Jackson home
NewsFeb. 21
Space heater causes fire in Jackson home
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-24-25
NewsFeb. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-24-25
Lawsuit filed by 17 states against abortion accommodations in the workplace can proceed
NewsFeb. 21
Lawsuit filed by 17 states against abortion accommodations in the workplace can proceed
House committee holds hearing for John Voss' coroner standards bill
NewsFeb. 21
House committee holds hearing for John Voss' coroner standards bill
Police report 2-21-25
NewsFeb. 20
Police report 2-21-25
Lamb's defense cites other suspects in request for lowering bond; says case is 'downright weak'
NewsFeb. 20
Lamb's defense cites other suspects in request for lowering bond; says case is 'downright weak'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy