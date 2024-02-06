LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

Authorities say a woman who was a companion of the Las Vegas shooter is considered a person of interest and is out of the country.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo didn’t release further details Monday about the woman but said authorities would try to speak with her when she got back to the United States.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting that killed 58 people at an outdoor country music concert but say they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone.

He killed himself after carrying out the deadliest mas shooting in U.S. history.

__9 a.m.__

Authorities in Nevada praised the response to a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert by police and health care workers.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said at a news conference Monday that he visited some of the victims in the hospital and that, “We’re angry, we’re grieving, we’re confused, people are hurting.”

Sandoval called the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others Sunday night a cowardly, despicable act.

He and other local officials praised first responders, saying they saved scores of lives.

__8:50 a.m.__

The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

The announcement from Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse at a news conference Monday comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack without providing evidence.

The extremist group claimed that the shooter was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago. It has made exaggerated or false claims in the past.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting but say they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone. He killed himself after the shooting.

__8:44 a.m.__

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured. A gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival Sunday night.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

__11:02 a.m.__

President Donald Trump says he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

He spoke Monday morning, hours after the shooting at a country music festival late Sunday killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400. It is the worst mass shooting in American history.

Trump said the nation must stay unified. He said that although “feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will.”

__10: 54 a.m.__

President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas “an act of pure evil.”

Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief.

Trump is addressing the attack on a country music festival Sunday night that left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

Trump tweeted his “warmest condolences and sympathies” earlier Monday morning.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

__7:11 a.m.__

The White House says President Donald Trump will speak at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Trump’s remarks were added to his schedule Monday morning. He tweeted his “warmest condolences and sympathies” earlier in the morning.

The president was briefed on the shooting at a country music concert, which left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured Sunday night.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.

__6:55 a.m.__

Las Vegas authorities are calling for blood donations and setting up a hotline to report missing people in the wake of a mass shooting that injured more than 400 people and killed 50 at a country music concert Sunday night.

Las Vegas police said Monday that it will take time to identify all of the injured and dead in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The number to report missing people is (866) 535-5654. Police have also opened a “family reunification center” for people to find loved ones at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Building B.

Las Vegas police say anyone who wants to help can give blood at one of two locations in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson. A blood drive is also being planned.

6:30 a.m.

The brother of the man who killed at least 50 people at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip says he's "completely dumbfounded" by the shooting, which is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

In a brief interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Eric Paddock says he can't understand what happened. He also said he's made a statement to police.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.

__6:30 a.m.__

Pope Francis is calling the Las Vegas shooting a "senseless tragedy" and is assuring victims of his prayers.

The Vatican secretary of state sent a telegram of condolences Monday to the bishop of Las Vegas, saying the pope was "deeply saddened" to learn of the shooting.

The telegram said Francis praised the efforts of police and emergency crews.

In the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others.

__6:07 a.m.__

Las Vegas police say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert.

Police said Monday morning that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.

Authorities say that 406 people were taken to hospitals and 50 of those are dead, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer. His name was not immediately released.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on Sept. 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.

Two on-duty officers were also hurt. One of those has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

__5:55 a.m.__

The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no "specific credible threat" involving other public venues in the U.S. after the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 50 people.

The gunman, identified by police as Stephen Paddock died at the scene. Police said he fired from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino onto an outdoor country music festival Sunday night. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In Washington, A Homeland Security spokesman, David Lapan, tweeted Monday the department has "no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving other public venues in the country."

Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.

__5:45 a.m.__

Heavily armed police are searching the Nevada retirement-community home of a man authorities say killed more than 50 people when he opened fire at a country-music concert in Las Vegas.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says police surrounded and entered the single-family home where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock lived with 62-year-old Marilou Danley early Monday morning.

He says Danley was not at the house and police saw "no movement" inside before serving a search warrant at the one-story, three-bedroom home in the Sun City Mesquite retirement community, about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.

Tanner says detectives from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas were at the scene in the resort community of Mesquite, located near the Arizona state line.

__5:20 a.m.__

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says two of its off-duty members were shot during the attack at a Las Vegas concert.

Authorities say both were taken to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

Officials did not immediately release their names.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Paddock died after police confronted him Sunday on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip.

__5:15 a.m.__

Las Vegas police say they've determined that a woman they were seeking is no longer considered a "person of interest" in the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival.

Police say they don't believe 62-year-old Marilou Danley was involved in the Sunday night shooting that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

Police initially said they were seeking the woman who may have been the roommate of the shooter.

The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Paddock died after police confronted him Sunday on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip.

__4:40 a.m.__

Authorities say the on-duty police officer who was wounded at the deadly Las Vegas concert attack is out of surgery and in stable condition.

The unnamed officer was one of two on-duty Las Vegas police officers wounded Sunday night. The other sustained minor injuries.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says at least 50 people - including two off-duty officers - were killed and more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.