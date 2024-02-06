Charles Frederick Blattner, brigadier general with the Missouri National Guard and prominent businessman in Cape Girardeau, died Oct. 18. He was 85.
In 1949, he enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard, 140th Infantry Regiment, and served 35 years.
Former commands include the 140th Infantry Regiment, the 35th Engineer Brigade, the 135th Engineer Group and the 1140th Engineer Battalion.
He co-owned and operated many businesses, as well.
He was president and general manager of Erlbacher Materials Inc. and Blattner Brothers Real Estate Inc., secretary treasurer of Tel-line Inc., vice president of Midwest Cable Splicing and president of South K Inc., Blattner & Erlbacher Properties LLP and Route W Mobile Home Court LLC.
He served for 10 years on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, three years as chairman.
An active member of the Missouri and Cape Girardeau Chambers of Commerce and Exchange International, Blattner was also on the board of directors of the Industrial Development Authority of Cape Girardeau County, according to his obituary.
Peter Kinder, Missouri's former lieutenant governor who now is director of the Delta Regional Authority, served with Blattner on the Port Authority board, and said Blattner was a man of few words.
"Someone once said, 'Action is eloquence,'" Kinder said by phone Monday. "He was an action guy."
Kinder called Blattner a pillar of integrity in all his business dealings. With Blattner Brothers Real Estate, he was important in developing land west of Kingshighway, formerly the Blattner family farm.
"He was a very quiet community leader who's irreplaceable," Kinder said, "and a great friend."
Blattner and his family lived for several years in the "Boat House" at North West End Boulevard and Highland Drive in Cape Girardeau, designed and built by Edwin Erlbacher in the early 1940s.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Erlbacher Blattner, one son, three daughters, one sister and 12 grandchildren.
