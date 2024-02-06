Charles Frederick Blattner, brigadier general with the Missouri National Guard and prominent businessman in Cape Girardeau, died Oct. 18. He was 85.

In 1949, he enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard, 140th Infantry Regiment, and served 35 years.

Former commands include the 140th Infantry Regiment, the 35th Engineer Brigade, the 135th Engineer Group and the 1140th Engineer Battalion.

He co-owned and operated many businesses, as well.

He was president and general manager of Erlbacher Materials Inc. and Blattner Brothers Real Estate Inc., secretary treasurer of Tel-line Inc., vice president of Midwest Cable Splicing and president of South K Inc., Blattner & Erlbacher Properties LLP and Route W Mobile Home Court LLC.

He served for 10 years on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, three years as chairman.

An active member of the Missouri and Cape Girardeau Chambers of Commerce and Exchange International, Blattner was also on the board of directors of the Industrial Development Authority of Cape Girardeau County, according to his obituary.