June 30, 2017

Last pieces of Confederate monument gone from St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS -- The final pieces of a Confederate monument have been removed from a St. Louis park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported most of the 38-foot-monument was removed Wednesday night from Forest Park in St. Louis. The monument stood in the park for decades before it became the focus of a dispute between the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum...

Associated Press
A crane removes the top section of the Confederate monument in Forest Park on Monday in St. Louis. Crews on Monday began dismantling the divisive monument after the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum reached an agreement to have it moved.
A crane removes the top section of the Confederate monument in Forest Park on Monday in St. Louis. Crews on Monday began dismantling the divisive monument after the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum reached an agreement to have it moved. Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

ST. LOUIS -- The final pieces of a Confederate monument have been removed from a St. Louis park.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported most of the 38-foot-monument was removed Wednesday night from Forest Park in St. Louis. The monument stood in the park for decades before it became the focus of a dispute between the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum.

The city and museum both claimed ownership of the monument. The city wanted to remove it, but the museum sued, saying it owned the 103-year-old granite memorial.

The two sides reached an agreement Monday that required the museum to remove the structure by today. The museum paid to move it and will store the monument until a permanent site outside of St. Louis County can be found.

Pertinent address:

A crane removes a sculpture from a Confederate monument in Forest Park on Monday in St. Louis. Crews on Monday began dismantling the divisive monument after the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum reached an agreement to have it moved.
A crane removes a sculpture from a Confederate monument in Forest Park on Monday in St. Louis. Crews on Monday began dismantling the divisive monument after the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum reached an agreement to have it moved. Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Forest Park, St. Louis, Mo.

