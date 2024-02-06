Last pieces of Confederate monument gone from St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS -- The final pieces of a Confederate monument have been removed from a St. Louis park.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported most of the 38-foot-monument was removed Wednesday night from Forest Park in St. Louis. The monument stood in the park for decades before it became the focus of a dispute between the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum.

The city and museum both claimed ownership of the monument. The city wanted to remove it, but the museum sued, saying it owned the 103-year-old granite memorial.