Last minute Christmas gift ideas — books written by local authors

Looking for some last-minute Christmas gift ideas? Here is a list of recent books by local authors from Southeast Missouri.
Mark Bliss, Cape Girardeau City Council member and former Southeast Missourian reporter, released the second installment of his Elmwood Mystery series, a modern-day thriller featuring veteran newspaper reporter Connor Tate and fellow journalist Rachel Short using their investigative skills to solve murder mysteries in the fictitious Missouri town of Elmwood, which, Bliss said, bears major similarities to Cape Girardeau. The new mystery surrounds the murder of a banker who is found buried in a shallow grave at the base of a Confederate monument.
Limbaugh released the fifth and final installment of his bestselling Jesus series, "The Resurrected Jesus", co-authored by his daughter. The book, subtitled "The Church in the New Testament", explores the Apostle Paul's final seven epistles, concentrating on heresies in the early Christian church, the abolition of slavery and the spread of Christianity after Paul's death. "The Resurrected Jesus" speaks to the struggles the church faces today, strengthening believers and challenging doubters with the eyewitness accounts of the messengers who traveled far and wide to proclaim the resurrected Christ.
Ronnie Senciboy Sr. of Chaffee, Missouri, who writes under the pen name Bob R. Creel, released his latest mystery novel about a man who solves mysteries and writes books of his own. The story entails vengeance, crime and murder, and the use of teamwork to solve an ongoing mystery. The book is set in Southeast Missouri around the Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson area.
Jackson author Sarah Geringer published her seventh book of Christian nonfiction, a compilation of devotional writing from the blog on her website sarahgeringer.com. Geringer shares practical and encouraging tips for clinging to hope even when life is hard. The devotions are short and convenient for busy readers with a prayer and reflection questions to help readers stand firm in faith and cling to hope even on the hard days of life.
Tornetto, a former teacher at Jackson's Russell Hawkins Junior High School, released her children's picture book, which is a tender poem of how the love between a father and daughter blossoms alongside the seeds they plant together. As the garden grows, the daughter grows from a toddler to a teen and finally to a woman with a child of her own. Tornetto also recently self-published a picture book, "Jackson: A Celebration of Our Schools", all about Jackson schools and the district where she taught for 17 years.
Branson, an associate professor of criminal justice, social work and sociology at Southeast Missouri State University, released a book of encouragement for those struggling with difficult journeys through life events. The book presents 50 devotionals across multiple categories of emotions. Additionally, journal prompts are provided to move the information from reading to application and internalization. Branson shares her experiences as a two-time cancer survivor trying to deal with adversity as a Christian, social worker and flawed person. She doesn't claim to have all the answers, but provides insight, support, guidance, humor and lived examples.
Chaney is a freelance writer out of Charleston, Missouri, and his book is a history of the Delta music scene from the early 1800s to just before World War II. The book explores generations of American song and dance that rang out a century ago in raw landscape, flooding delta bottoms of the Lower Mississippi Valley with jazz, blues, gospel and "hillbilly" songs.
James Harold "Jim" Hamby was a football coach at Southeast Missouri State University and a popular professor of philosophy at SEMO from 1968 until his death in 1986 at the age of 55. He studied birds, taught himself the art of watercolors, and gave more than 300 of his detailed creations to other faculty and friends. Hamby would paint the picture first, then write an essay to accompany it. Some of his entries are about the bird he painted and its sighting; other entries are philosophical musings about life, friends and family, nature or the arts.
Terry Irwin of Cape Girardeau tells the true story of his father-in-law, Don Dinwiddie, who was a radio operator for B-17 bombers during World War II. In his book, Irwin details how Dinwiddie's plane was damaged during a bombing run over Frankfurt, Germany, and crash-landed in a field outside Solre Saint Gery, Belgium. The book also describes how Dinwiddie and other surviving crew members were taken in by the Belgian resistance and hidden from German soldiers, and later, while trying to flee into France, Dinwiddie was captured and taken to a German POW camp where he remained until the end of the war.
