Last minute Christmas gift ideas — books written by local authors

Looking for some last-minute Christmas gift ideas? Here is a list of recent books by local authors from Southeast Missouri.

"Grounded in Murder" by Mark Bliss Courtesy of Mark Bliss

'Grounded in Murder' by Mark Bliss

Mark Bliss, Cape Girardeau City Council member and former Southeast Missourian reporter, released the second installment of his Elmwood Mystery series, a modern-day thriller featuring veteran newspaper reporter Connor Tate and fellow journalist Rachel Short using their investigative skills to solve murder mysteries in the fictitious Missouri town of Elmwood, which, Bliss said, bears major similarities to Cape Girardeau. The new mystery surrounds the murder of a banker who is found buried in a shallow grave at the base of a Confederate monument.

"The Resurrected Jesus" by David Limbaugh and Christen Limbaugh Bloom Courtesy of David Limbaugh

'The Resurrected Jesus' by David Limbaugh and Christen Limbaugh Bloom

Limbaugh released the fifth and final installment of his bestselling Jesus series, "The Resurrected Jesus", co-authored by his daughter. The book, subtitled "The Church in the New Testament", explores the Apostle Paul's final seven epistles, concentrating on heresies in the early Christian church, the abolition of slavery and the spread of Christianity after Paul's death. "The Resurrected Jesus" speaks to the struggles the church faces today, strengthening believers and challenging doubters with the eyewitness accounts of the messengers who traveled far and wide to proclaim the resurrected Christ.

"The Night Owl" by Bob R. Creel Courtesy of Ronnie Senciboy Sr.

'The Night Owl' by Bob R. Creel

Ronnie Senciboy Sr. of Chaffee, Missouri, who writes under the pen name Bob R. Creel, released his latest mystery novel about a man who solves mysteries and writes books of his own. The story entails vengeance, crime and murder, and the use of teamwork to solve an ongoing mystery. The book is set in Southeast Missouri around the Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson area.

"Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions" by Sarah Geringer Courtesy of Sarah Geringer

'Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions' by Sarah Geringer

Jackson author Sarah Geringer published her seventh book of Christian nonfiction, a compilation of devotional writing from the blog on her website sarahgeringer.com. Geringer shares practical and encouraging tips for clinging to hope even when life is hard. The devotions are short and convenient for busy readers with a prayer and reflection questions to help readers stand firm in faith and cling to hope even on the hard days of life.