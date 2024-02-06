Last grants coming for endangered Route 66 program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An endangered federal program that has helped preserve the historic Route 66 Highway for two decades has issued its last call for grants aimed at saving aging buildings and landmarks.

The Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is accepting grant applications until April 12, and it's not clear whether Congress will continue the project after that. The program is set to end in the fall, and no agreement has been reached to keep it going.

At risk are millions of dollars in cost-share grants aimed at reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns.

The program has helped finance projects such as the rehabilitating parts of the historic Rialto Theatre in Winslow, Arizona, and the Rock Cafe restoration in Stroud, Oklahoma. It's administered by the National Park Service.

"Failing to reauthorize this funding would do real damage to the 'Main Street of America,' hurting small businesses that have been left behind and leaving landmark locations to fall into disrepair," U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, said in a statement.

Udall said that's why he co-sponsored a proposal with Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, seeking to designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail. The bipartisan bill would amend the National Trails System Act and include Route 66 in an effort to help revitalize cities and small towns along the historic corridor. That bill is moving through Congress.

U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-Albuquerque, who is a member of Laguna Pueblo, said she remembers traveling along Route 66 as a child to visit her grandparents.