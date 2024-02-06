Last chance for August primary candidate filings

Potential candidates for county offices in Missouri have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for the Aug. 4 primary elections at the county clerk’s offices in their respective counties.

In Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding counties of Bollinger, Perry and Scott, a total of 57 candidates had filed as of Monday for 28 offices in the four counties since the filing period opened Feb. 25.

All but three of those 57 candidates have filed as Republicans.

Cape Girardeau County

Twelve Republican candidates are seeking election to seven countywide offices. As of Monday, primary races had formed for three of those positions — District 1 associate commissioner, sheriff and coroner.

In the District 1 associate commissioner race, incumbent Paul Koeper is running against Dwayne Kirchhoff and Josh Biester.

Ruth Ann Dickerson is seeking reelection as Cape Girardeau County sheriff and is facing a challenge from Charles A. “Drew” Juden III.

And three candidates have filed to replace retiring Coroner John Clifton — Wavis Jordan, K. Gerald “Jerry” Swan and Dennis Turner.

Barring a last-minute filing, several incumbent office holders in Cape Girardeau County will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary. They are District 2 Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst, Assessor Bob Adams, Treasurer Roger L. Hudson and Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel.

Scott County

Ten Republicans and three Democrats had filed as of Monday for election to one of eight offices in Scott County.

In the race for associate commissioner from the county’s 1st District, incumbent Dennis Ziegenhorn is unopposed on the Democratic ballot while two Republican candidates, Terry Cole and John Graham, will face each other in the August primary for the right to run against him.

Another incumbent Democrat, 2nd District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer, is also running unopposed in the primary. He will face the winner of the Republican primary in which three candidates, Mike Adams, Mike Backfisch Jr. and Monty Keesee, are running.

Two Republican candidates, Charles Brant Pratt and Shelley White Taylor, had filed as of Monday to replace Assessor Teresa Houchin who is retiring from the office.