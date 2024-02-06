Lynda Stewart said this week has proved the necessity for groups such as the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America during the group’s meeting Wednesday night at the Cape Girardeau Library.

“This was supposed to be a big party, rah-rah,” said Stewart, who is the chapter’s founder.

It was supposed to mark the one-year anniversary of the group’s first meeting.

“Then Sunday happened,” she said, referring to the Las Vegas concert massacre that has become the nation’s worst mass shooting in modern history. The death toll — 58 — exceeded that of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016 in Orando, Florida, and resulted in more than 500 injured.

Stewart urged attendees to get involved and oppose measures, such as legalizing gun silencers and reciprocal concealed-carry permitting, by contacting their legislators.

One such legislator, state Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, attended the meeting and praised the group’s efforts.

Kathy Swan

She urged members to be persistent in efforts to reach their lawmakers.

“I would highly recommend you continue to reach out to ... [Sen. Roy] Blunt and representative [Jason] Smith,” she said.

Several attendees spoke about the need to put aside political differences to focus on gun-safety reform.

Swan said such communication should be possible in the wake of the most recent mass shooting.