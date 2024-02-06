Largest nursing home in St. Louis closes, forcing out 170 residents

ST. LOUIS — The largest skilled nursing facility in St. Louis has closed suddenly, forcing about 170 residents to be bused to other care centers. Many left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

The abrupt shutdown of Northview Village Nursing Home on Friday came after workers learned they might not be paid and walked out, confusing residents and their relatives. Many family members gathered through the day Saturday outside the facility on the city's north side. Some didn't immediately know where their loved ones were taken.

Alvin Cooper of East St. Louis, Illinois, was preparing Monday to fill out a missing person's report on his 35-year-old son. Alvin Cooper Jr. has lived at Northview Village for several months while recovering from a gunshot wound to the head and a drug addiction.

"They don't know where he is," Alvin Cooper said. "I've burnt two tanks of gas going back-and-forth to that nursing home trying to find out what's going on. I don't know if he's somewhere safe or what's going to happen to him."

The difficulties started Friday when, according to the union representing workers, more than 130 people went unpaid, and it became unclear whether their checks would be forthcoming.

Mobility equipment and other things are left near the lobby of Northview Village Nursing Home on Saturday in St. Louis. Vanessa Abbitt ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Marvetta Harrison, 59, a certified medical technician, said workers received emails from the company this weekend promising they'll be paid, but it was unclear when.

"This is real wrong," Harrison said. "I have worked in that building for 37 years. Not only did they mistreat us, they mistreated the residents we take care of."

Northview Village has been fined 12 times for federal violations since March 2021, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Fines totaled more than $140,000 and ranged from $2,200 to more than $45,000. The federal agency gives Northview a one-star rating out of a possible five, but doesn't spell out reasons for the fines.

In addition, the state health department website lists nearly two dozen Northview investigations since 2016. The most recent complaint, from February, said a resident was able to get out of the building through an unsecured door. A 2021 complaint alleged the facility failed to investigate allegations that residents left the nursing home and brought drugs into it.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the agency was notified around 4:15 p.m. Friday that the nursing home was closing. The operator implemented an evacuation plan and emergency medical service workers helped relocate residents to other nursing homes, Cox said in a statement Monday.

A room is left empty on the fourth floor at Northview Village Nursing Home on Saturday in St. Louis. Vanessa Abbitt ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

"The final resident left the facility before 6 a.m. Saturday," Cox said. "Our team continued working through the weekend following up with the receiving facilities to check in on the residents who had been transferred."

Shamell King, an assistant manager at another St. Louis-area nursing home, Superior Manor, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that some Northview Village residents arrived without paperwork documenting their medical histories or medication needs.