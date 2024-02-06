All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 3, 2023

Largest diesel towboat in US to dock in Cape, host public tours

Motor Vessel MISSISSIPPI, known as MV Mississippi, will dock from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park, with a public open house offered. Army Corps of Engineers reports the 6,300-horsepower diesel-powered towboat is the largest of its kind in the United States at 241-feet-long and 58-feet wide...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
MV Mississippi, reportedly the largest diesel towboat on the Mississippi River, will dock at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park on Saturday, Aug. 5. Army Corps of Engineers is inviting the public to tour the vessel.
MV Mississippi, reportedly the largest diesel towboat on the Mississippi River, will dock at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park on Saturday, Aug. 5. Army Corps of Engineers is inviting the public to tour the vessel.Submitted

Motor Vessel MISSISSIPPI, known as MV Mississippi, will dock from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park, with a public open house offered.

Army Corps of Engineers reports the 6,300-horsepower diesel-powered towboat is the largest of its kind in the United States at 241-feet-long and 58-feet wide.

Built in 1993, the towboat may accommodate 152 total passengers and has 43 staterooms.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

MV Mississippi's conference room is used for Mississippi River Commission meetings and gatherings of the general public.

Ninety percent of the vessel's operational duty is as a working towboat, moving barges, equipment and supplies on the Mississippi River.

The watercraft is powered by three Caterpillar engines and has triple screw propellers, which can reach speeds between eight and 15 miles per hour.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy