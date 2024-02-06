Largest diesel towboat in US to dock in Cape, host public tours

Motor Vessel MISSISSIPPI, known as MV Mississippi, will dock from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park, with a public open house offered.

Army Corps of Engineers reports the 6,300-horsepower diesel-powered towboat is the largest of its kind in the United States at 241-feet-long and 58-feet wide.

Built in 1993, the towboat may accommodate 152 total passengers and has 43 staterooms.