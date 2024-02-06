ST. LOUIS -- One of the largest urgent care chains in Missouri will pay $9.1 million to settle allegations the company submitted false claims for medical services, including COVID-19 testing.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Thursday announced the settlement with Total Access Urgent Care, which operates more than two dozen clinics in the St. Louis area.

"This settlement will fully repay three federal health care programs for TAUC's overbilling for COVID tests and office visits," U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a news release.