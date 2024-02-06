Large medical marijuana trade show scheduled for March in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association is planning what it calls the state's largest medical marijuana trade conference in March.

The trade show, called MoCannBizCon+ Expo will be held March 11 and 12 at Union Station in St. Louis.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the keynote speaker will be Lyndall Fraker, the state's new director of medical marijuana for the Department of Health and Human Services.