NewsJanuary 14, 2019

Large medical marijuana trade show scheduled for March in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association is planning what it calls the state's largest medical marijuana trade conference in March. The trade show, called MoCannBizCon+ Expo will be held March 11 and 12 at Union Station in St. Louis...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association is planning what it calls the state's largest medical marijuana trade conference in March.

The trade show, called MoCannBizCon+ Expo will be held March 11 and 12 at Union Station in St. Louis.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the keynote speaker will be Lyndall Fraker, the state's new director of medical marijuana for the Department of Health and Human Services.

The department is responsible for implementing medical marijuana regulations after Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved it in November.

The trade association expects 1,000 to 1,500 attendees at the conference, which is intended to educate people and provide resources for successfully participating in the state's new medical marijuana industry.

Missouri lawmakers have filed at least 10 bills pertaining to marijuana in some way before the legislative session starts Wednesday.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

State News
