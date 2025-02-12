Language of flowers takes many forms at Rob's Florist

Language of flowers takes many forms at Rob's FloristFrom 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Feb. 14, Andy Knowles and his team will race across Poplar Bluff to help people say “I love you.”

“We do a month of business in a 12-hour period,” said Knowles, owner of Rob’s Florist. Demand is so high that family and friends, some from out of state, converge on his shop to help out each year.

“We’ll have 35 people in here Friday driving deliveries, waiting on people, and helping getting orders out,” he said, quintuple the staff there every other day of the year.

Flowers are a well-established way to express love, sympathy, joy and more. But they can say much more — enter floriography, the language of flowers, a way of communicating cryptically through the symbolism of certain flowers and flower colors.

In an article for the University of Missouri Extension, state horticulturist David Trinklein said historians have traced floriography’s roots back to the Ottoman Empire. It soared in popularity during the Victorian period when demure behavior became the norm and public displays of affection were socially taboo. As a result, Victorians exchanged “talking bouquets” with coded messages. For example, a red carnation symbolized a declaration of love, but a yellow carnation expressed disappointment or rejection.

“Thus, a last-minute substitution by a florist because of a shortage of a certain color of flower could prove disastrous to a relationship, given the recipient is a student of floriography,” said Trinklein.

Knowles has yet to see a customer send a coded message in a bouquet, but traces of the symbolism remain in the popular flower market. As MU Extension noted, red flowers are often associated with passion, love and affection. Modern flower trends are increasingly governed by individual taste, however.

“Red roses are what everyone thinks of on Valentine’s, but about 50% of what we do will be mixed bouquets with all different assortments of flowers, everything from snapdragons to gerbera daisies and lilies,” explained Knowles. “Anymore, people send what the recipient likes.”