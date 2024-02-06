All sections
December 18, 2020

Lane wins inaugural SEMO football law enforcement award

When Nason Lane went to work at Weaver Popcorn on Wednesday in Malden, Missouri, he had no idea his life was about to change dramatically. Lane, 28, was surprised at his place of business by Southeast Missouri State University head football coach Tom Matukewicz, Southeast outside linebacker Omardrick Douglas and university mascot Rowdy the Redhawk...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University football player Omardrick Douglas and Jessica Lane flank Nason Lane, Football Law Enforcement Academy scholarship recipient, as one of the Lanes' children and Rowdy the Redhawk watch Wednesday in Malden, Missouri.
Southeast Missouri State University football player Omardrick Douglas and Jessica Lane flank Nason Lane, Football Law Enforcement Academy scholarship recipient, as one of the Lanes' children and Rowdy the Redhawk watch Wednesday in Malden, Missouri.

When Nason Lane went to work at Weaver Popcorn on Wednesday in Malden, Missouri, he had no idea his life was about to change dramatically.

Lane, 28, was surprised at his place of business by Southeast Missouri State University head football coach Tom Matukewicz, Southeast outside linebacker Omardrick Douglas and university mascot Rowdy the Redhawk.

Douglas told Lane he was the recipient of a scholarship from the Redhawks gridiron program, valued at $6,500, to attend the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy.

It is a non-football award as Lane will not be playing for Southeast.

The funding comes from an Oct. 10 car wash fundraiser held by the Redhawks football team and the Cape Girardeau Police Department, which raised more than $13,000.

The money not designated for the football award is earmarked for the One City Minority Police Academy Scholarship Fund.

“I always wanted a (law enforcement) career,” Lane said, “and even more now with everything going on in today’s world.”

Lane plans to attend the police academy full time when it begins classes Jan. 11.

“I’m amazed and pleased a recipient was identified so quickly,” said Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair, who has headed the department since 2013.

“I feel sure (Lane) will be a benefit to the community,” he added.

The police department currently has 85 officers and only one is Black, Blair said.

“I have wanted to be a police officer ever since kindergarten,” Lane said, adding he put his dream of becoming a patrolman on hold in order to support his wife, Jessica, as she attended college full time.

Lane said he plans to drive back and forth from Dunklin County to attend the Cape Girardeau-based police school and in the meantime, vows to continue working as an on-call firefighter with the Malden Fire Department.

Local News
