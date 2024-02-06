Lane wins inaugural SEMO football law enforcement award

When Nason Lane went to work at Weaver Popcorn on Wednesday in Malden, Missouri, he had no idea his life was about to change dramatically.

Lane, 28, was surprised at his place of business by Southeast Missouri State University head football coach Tom Matukewicz, Southeast outside linebacker Omardrick Douglas and university mascot Rowdy the Redhawk.

Douglas told Lane he was the recipient of a scholarship from the Redhawks gridiron program, valued at $6,500, to attend the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy.

It is a non-football award as Lane will not be playing for Southeast.

The funding comes from an Oct. 10 car wash fundraiser held by the Redhawks football team and the Cape Girardeau Police Department, which raised more than $13,000.

The money not designated for the football award is earmarked for the One City Minority Police Academy Scholarship Fund.