Lane closures anticipated on Siemers Drive

Intermittent lane closures on Siemers Drive near Lambert Drive, between Target and Buffalo Wild Wings, are anticipated starting Friday morning. A City of Cape Girardeau news release announced AT&T's contractor EMI will be installing 5G infrastructure beneath the roadway in that area for a period of up to one day, weather permitting.
