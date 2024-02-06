All sections
February 25, 2022

Lane closure on Cairo bridge

CAIRO, Ill. -- Bridge inspection activities will force a partial closure of Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, crews will conduct an annual inspection of the bridge that carries I-57 over the Mississippi River here...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

CAIRO, Ill. -- Bridge inspection activities will force a partial closure of Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, crews will conduct an annual inspection of the bridge that carries I-57 over the Mississippi River here.

Closures are scheduled to take place March 7 to 11 on southbound I-57 and March 14 to 18 on northbound I-57. The inspections and lane closures will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day during these periods. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the site as quickly as possible, according to a news release.

