Landscape of book reading changing with the times

Like many others, Megan Chilton of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been on BookTok since the pandemic when she was looking for something to occupy her mind while lockdowns were in place. Chilton was given videos on her "for you page" (fyp), which were upfront in telling her about the books with no spoilers but gave the overall feel of the book. She said she will read just about anything, but her niche would be thrillers with a ghost element. Her first book off BookTok was "I Remember You" by Yrsa Sigurdardottir. Before Chilton was on BookTok, she said to find books she would just wander around Barnes & Noble in the horror and thriller section. Chilton's job at Nestle gives her, and all other employees, $500 a year to go toward something that brings them joy. She has spent $100 of last year's hobby money on books and $200 of her own money. She now has her own personal library.

"I buy them because I like the smell and the feel of them and, nothing against Kindle users, I just want to be able to get done and put it on my bookshelf. What typically happens is, after I finish a video after I've bookmarked it, I'll go on to Amazon and add it to my cart and then just get it when I can," she explained.

While BookTok has a large following of fantasy and thriller readers, it also has romance readers, such as Chloe McAlister of Scott City. McAlister said she stumbled onto BookTok while going through a hard part in her life last summer and has not looked back. She started with Colleen Hoover, and said those new to reading romance should start there. McAlister said she was one of the readers who had a difficult time getting certain books, such as "Verity" by Colleen Hoover, due to their popularity. This is one of the reasons she switched from physical copies of books to investing in a Kindle.

"So when I started out, I would say with the physical copies, I probably spent close to just maybe $100. Then when I actually invested in things like Kindle Unlimited, it's only like $9.99 a month, so like all the books I get now like they're free. And if there's some books that aren't with Kindle Unlimited, I pay maybe like $3 for them."

To track all of her reading habits, she has also been using the Goodreads app after her mother recommended it to her.

"My mom was like, 'You should be on Goodreads. That's because that's where I find all my books.' So I did and now I have like 500 books on my list and everything," she said.

Jessica Pennington of Chaffee, Missouri, has been on BookTok since the very beginning and it has brought back her love of reading from when she was younger.

"I read a lot as a kid and a teen but when I started nursing school, I really fell off with that. Then COVID hit, I discovered BookTok and I fell back into reading and it was a really good escape from what I was seeing in the hospital," Pennington said.

While on BookTok, one of the first series she read that got her out of her reading slump was "A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas, also known to others as ACOTAR. Pennington said this book was pivotal to her getting back to reading and has tumbled down the rabbit hole of the "Maasverse". Another book she got off BookTok recently was "Fourth Wing" by Rebbecca Yarros. She said this book, like the ACOTAR series, was everywhere, which made it difficult for more readers due to the high demand and it selling out at first. Pennington said one of her favorite types of videos are the To Be Read (TBR) list videos.

"I like TBRs a lot. Fall is coming up, and I know that I want to read kind of fall cozy feeling books. People have already compiled a TBR, and they list what the books are about, so I can pick from those books and compile my own TBR list for this fall."