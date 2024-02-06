Landmark Hospital in Cape names new CEO

Donna Mansard has been named chief executive officer of Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau.
Mansard started her new role Monday, replacing Rodney Brown, who served as CEO since 2007. Mansard was chosen for her experience in the long-term acute-care industry, Landmark chief clinical officer Kim Tippen-Held said Tuesday.
“There aren’t a lot of us around,” Tippen-Held said, referring to long-term acute-care hospitals. “We are actually the closest LPAC around. There’s one in St. Louis, and there’s one in the Memphis area, but we’re the only one in this local area, so finding someone who has experience in our particular market is somewhat difficult at times. Donna had a good strong background in LPAC.”
Mansard most recently served as CEO of Select Medical Long Term Acute Care Hospital serving the St. Louis area and has worked as associate administrator at Poplar Bluff Missouri Regional Medical Center and as administrative director of oncology services and physician recruitment at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau is a privately owned hospital specializing in long-term acute care such as ventilation weaning and wound-care management and operates on a referral-only basis.
“Our patients tend to stay here a bit longer than they would if they were at Southeast (Hospital), Saint Francis, a short-term acute-care hospital, but we provide essentially the same types of services — just on a long-term basis.”
Mansard has additional experience in management with Sony Corp. and Springs Industries, and Tippen-Held said her first priorities as CEO will include strengthening the hospital’s professional networks.
“Health care in general is kind of challenging right now. She has a strong focus on building relationships with the physicians, specifically in outside markets,” Tippen-Held said. “Our particular model relies on referrals from places, Southeast, Saint Francis, for example. ... People don’t just walk up and say, ‘Hey, I need to be admitted.’ ... [Mansard’s] main focus at this time is going to be kind of to get out there in the community and build some stronger relationships with some of the local hospitals.”
Mansard earned her bachelor’s degree at Indiana University and holds an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Pertinent address:
3255 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
