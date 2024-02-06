Landmark Hospital in Cape names new CEO

Donna Mansard has been named chief executive officer of Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau.

Mansard started her new role Monday, replacing Rodney Brown, who served as CEO since 2007. Mansard was chosen for her experience in the long-term acute-care industry, Landmark chief clinical officer Kim Tippen-Held said Tuesday.

“There aren’t a lot of us around,” Tippen-Held said, referring to long-term acute-care hospitals. “We are actually the closest LPAC around. There’s one in St. Louis, and there’s one in the Memphis area, but we’re the only one in this local area, so finding someone who has experience in our particular market is somewhat difficult at times. Donna had a good strong background in LPAC.”

Mansard most recently served as CEO of Select Medical Long Term Acute Care Hospital serving the St. Louis area and has worked as associate administrator at Poplar Bluff Missouri Regional Medical Center and as administrative director of oncology services and physician recruitment at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau is a privately owned hospital specializing in long-term acute care such as ventilation weaning and wound-care management and operates on a referral-only basis.

“Our patients tend to stay here a bit longer than they would if they were at Southeast (Hospital), Saint Francis, a short-term acute-care hospital, but we provide essentially the same types of services — just on a long-term basis.”