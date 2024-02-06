Landlord supports ruling on eviction ban

David Soto of Soto Property Solutions, a property management company in Cape Girardeau, said Friday he is "relieved" the U.S. Supreme Court has stopped a Biden administration order extending a federal eviction moratorium into October.

The 6-3 vote, revealed late Thursday, lifts a two-month eviction ban issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Parts of the U.S. experiencing "substantial" and "high" spread of COVID-19 were covered by the August order.

The court's majority said the CDC exceeded its authority.

"Whether the CDC had the authority do this has been the big question from the very beginning," said Soto, whose company manages nearly 600 leased units housing approximately 1,000 renters.

Soto said 80% of his landlord clients have property in Cape Girardeau County, but his firm also manages rental units elsewhere in Southeast Missouri and in the St. Louis area.

"[The ruling] is good news because a very high percentage of landlords are 'mom and pop' shops, meaning people who own one or two rental properties," Soto said, adding he is aware of a case outside Southeast Missouri in which a landlord with five leased units and who had not received rent from her tenants in more than a year ended up losing her own home.

A landlord group, which had argued the CDC had no standing to prohibit evictions, told justices in a legal brief the country's property owners have been losing a reported $19 billion a month in unpaid rent.

A stimulus package approved by Congress in December included $25 billion in rent relief to be distributed to state and local governments.