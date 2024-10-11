All sections
NewsSeptember 22, 2023

Land tax sale completed for Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County's Aug. 28 land tax sale made available 31 properties. Barbara Gholson, county collector, said 18 properties were sold with an oversurplus of $49,651.48, By approval of Commissioners Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper, the money was remitted to county Treasurer Roger Hudson as required by statute...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County coffers received nearly $50,000 in a land tax sale conducted in late August. Eighteen properties were sold.
Cape Girardeau County coffers received nearly $50,000 in a land tax sale conducted in late August. Eighteen properties were sold.

Cape Girardeau County's Aug. 28 land tax sale made available 31 properties.

Barbara Gholson, county collector, said 18 properties were sold with an oversurplus of $49,651.48,

By approval of Commissioners Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper, the money was remitted to county Treasurer Roger Hudson as required by statute.

Other action

  • Tracy Metzger of Cape Girardeau has been named to the county Mental Health Board to fill an unexpired term running through Dec. 31.
  • Jeff Long of Jackson was appointed to a four-year term on Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Board with a term expiring June 15, 2027.
  • County Commission approved Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst; county Treasurer Roger Hudson; county Assessor Bob Adams; county Public Administrator Lisa Reutzel; and county Clerk Kara Clark Summers as voting delegates to the Missouri Association of Counties annual meeting, Sunday, Nov. 19, through Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Osage Beach, Missouri.
  • Commissioner Paul Koeper announced County Road 250 at Highway 77 north of Chaffee will close Monday, Sept. 25, for two weeks for repair work and installation of a new concrete box culvert.
