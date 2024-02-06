Leon Lamb’s defense attorneys filed a new motion Wednesday, Feb. 19, in which they argue Lamb should be eligible for release on bond for the death of Mischelle Lawless, laying out a host of reasons why, including previous sworn testimony implicating other suspects.

Lawless was murdered Nov. 8, 1992, at the Interstate 55 exit ramp near Benton. She was a 19-year-old nursing student at Southeast Missouri State University, who worked at Shoney’s restaurant in Sikeston at the time of her death.

The 15-page filing, a “motion to release defendant on bond”, also alleges the evidence against Lamb is “downright weak,” adding he has never been charged or convicted of any felony or violent crime.

Lamb’s attorneys are asking for a surety bond in an amount no more than $100,000. A surety bond is a type of contract that involves a third party, who is financially responsible if the defendant doesn’t appear.

The motion explains that, when considering bond amounts, the courts shall take into account: “the nature and circumstances of the offense charged; the weight of the evidence against the defendant; the defendant’s family ties, employment, financial resources, including ability to pay, character, and mental condition; the length of the defendant’s residence in the community; the defendant’s record of convictions; the defendant’s record of appearance at court proceedings or flight to avoid prosecution or failure to appear at court proceedings; whether the defendant was on probation, parole or release pending trial or appeal at the time the offense for which the court is considering detention or release was committed; and any validated evidentiary-based risk assessment tool approved by the Supreme Court of Missouri.”

The filing addressed the court rules, including “the weight of the evidence against the defendant”.

“The evidence against (the) defendant is exceedingly weak,” the filing stated. “There is compelling evidence that has been known for years that other persons were involved in her killing. In the evidentiary hearing on Josh Kezer’s innocence case in December 2008 before Judge Richard Callahan in Cole County Circuit Court, several witnesses testified that they had received information that Mark Abbott and Kevin Williams were involved in the murder.”

Abbott is an identical twin who reported the crime to the sheriff’s office after telling police he found Lawless in the car and tried to pull her up when he noticed blood all over her. He later told police he saw Kezer at a payphone when he tried to call 911, providing the state’s only evidence that Kezer was in Missouri on the night of the murder.

The filing mentioned testimony by former narcotics officer Bill Bohnert, who took a statement from Abbott in 1997 in which Abbott — sitting in jail on federal meth distribution charges — said he saw Kevin Williams commit the murder.

The document also cited several other witnesses. One such witness testified that Williams, a friend of her late husband’s, told her in 1994 that they had the wrong man in prison, that Williams was present at the crime scene the night of the murder and that Abbott had killed Lawless. The witness also testified that another person, now deceased, told her Abbott had bragged about killing Lawless.