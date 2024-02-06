Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide

Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer.
Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup.
"Lambert's is pure Americana in every respect as its 'home of the throwed rolls' slogan makes out-of-towners pause," according to Travel Lemming's online review.
"(Patrons) are greeted by lively country tunes and Southern hospitality and by the realization those rolls are coming in hot!"
Lambert's, which expanded from Southeast Missouri to cafes in Ozark, Missouri, and Foley, Alabama, began the tradition of tossing hot rolls to diners in 1976.
According to company legend, the practice began when Norman Lambert found it difficult to reach individual tables due to the size of the dining crowd one day.
Travel Lemming, which points out on its website, www.travellemming.com, does not use artificial intelligence bots to compile its articles. It is said to employ "dozens of local travel writers submitting nominations for their favorite things to do in the U.S., based on their personal experiences."
No other Missouri destination made the travel guide's list for 2023.
