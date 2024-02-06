Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide

Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer.

Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup.

"Lambert's is pure Americana in every respect as its 'home of the throwed rolls' slogan makes out-of-towners pause," according to Travel Lemming's online review.

"(Patrons) are greeted by lively country tunes and Southern hospitality and by the realization those rolls are coming in hot!"