All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 24, 2023

Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide

Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer. Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup. "Lambert's is pure Americana in every respect as its 'home of the throwed rolls' slogan makes out-of-towners pause," according to Travel Lemming's online review...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
David Hays tosses a hot roll to a diner at Lambert's Cafe in Miner, Missouri, in 2015. The iconic restaurant, known for its "throwed rolls", made a travel guide's list of best things to do in the U.S. this summer.
David Hays tosses a hot roll to a diner at Lambert's Cafe in Miner, Missouri, in 2015. The iconic restaurant, known for its "throwed rolls", made a travel guide's list of best things to do in the U.S. this summer.Southeast Missourian file

Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer.

Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup.

"Lambert's is pure Americana in every respect as its 'home of the throwed rolls' slogan makes out-of-towners pause," according to Travel Lemming's online review.

"(Patrons) are greeted by lively country tunes and Southern hospitality and by the realization those rolls are coming in hot!"

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lambert's, which expanded from Southeast Missouri to cafes in Ozark, Missouri, and Foley, Alabama, began the tradition of tossing hot rolls to diners in 1976.

According to company legend, the practice began when Norman Lambert found it difficult to reach individual tables due to the size of the dining crowd one day.

Travel Lemming, which points out on its website, www.travellemming.com, does not use artificial intelligence bots to compile its articles. It is said to employ "dozens of local travel writers submitting nominations for their favorite things to do in the U.S., based on their personal experiences."

No other Missouri destination made the travel guide's list for 2023.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy