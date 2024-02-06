Lamar Johnson denies role in killing that led to life term

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed.

"Did you kill Marcus Boyd?" an attorney asked.

"No, sir," Lamar Johnson responded.

A hearing in St. Louis will determine whether Lamar Johnson's conviction should be vacated. Judge David Mason is presiding over the hearing, which is expected to conclude Friday.

An investigation conducted by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner with help from the Innocence Project convinced Gardner that Johnson is innocent. She filed a motion in August to vacate his conviction. The Missouri Attorney General's Office is seeking to keep Johnson incarcerated.

Circuit Court Judge David Mason listens to testimony during the third day of Lamar Johnson's wrongful conviction hearing Wednesday, Dec. 14, in St. Louis. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, pool

Boyd was shot to death on the front porch of his home by two men wearing ski masks on Oct. 30, 1994. While Johnson was sent away for life, a second suspect, Phil Campbell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for a seven-year prison term. Campbell is deceased.

Johnson, now 49, was 20 in October 1994. On the day Boyd died, Johnson made arrangements to sell drugs to a man at a south St. Louis corner.

Johnson said he took his girlfriend and their infant to the home of friends, who lived at that corner. He stepped out briefly to make the drug deal, then returned, Johnson said. The transaction occurred at roughly the same time Boyd was killed several blocks away, he said.

Later that night, Johnson learned in a phone call that Boyd had been shot — and that Boyd's girlfriend told police she thought Johnson might have something to do with it.

"What did you think would make her say something like that about you?" Mason asked.

"Probably my reputation," Johnson said, acknowledging he was a gang member with a criminal record.

Johnson's then-girlfriend, Erika Barrow, testified she was with Johnson that entire night, except for about a five-minute span when he left to make the drug sale. She said the distance between the friends' home and Boyd's home would have made it impossible for Johnson to get there and back in five minutes.

Johnson said he and Boyd were friends who sold drugs together.

"We never had an argument or a fight or anything like that," Johnson said. "To this day I don't know why people suspect that I killed him."

Assistant Attorney General Miranda Loesch questioned why Johnson didn't go to Boyd's girlfriend or family and offer comfort after the shooting, if the men were so close.