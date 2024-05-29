Lack of progress on shallow pipeline frustrates Scott County farmer

Duston Stone owns farmland just outside of Scott City. His property also includes the dirt underneath the farmland, save for where a trio of pipelines diagonally bisects it underground.

Enterprise Products Partners LP, a Houston-based energy company, owns two of the pipelines. Calgary, Alberta, energy company Enbridge Inc. owns the third. All three pipelines carry natural gas.

Both Enterprise and Enbridge have easements for the pipelines. Stone said he let both companies know the pipelines are too shallow on some portions of his property. There are only around 18 inches of dirt above the pipeline, and his farming equipment reaches 16 inches underground.

The property, located around Roth Drive just south of Scott City, has been in Stone’s family for generations. The family has had an agreement in place to host pipelines underneath their land since 1942. Stone said there is a good chance the pipelines could be hit through his regular farming practices, so he is working with the energy companies to come up with solutions and prevent potential catastrophe. If the pipeline is struck by farming equipment, he said it could cause damage that might lead to an explosion.

He has been in touch with company representatives for more than a year, he said, in an effort to reach a solution. So far, he has heard no concrete plan.

“There’s been no progress made,” Stone said. “Enterprise is trying to get some sort of plan in place from what I’ve been told, and Enbridge reached out last week and said they also want to get a plan put in place. But, as far as any actual work getting done or anything in writing … I’ve seen nothing.”

Art Haskins, a manager of stakeholder engagement for Enbridge, said the company knows where there is shallow cover over pipelines and communicates their findings to landowners.

“We identify it, communicate with them as landowners, and then we work with them for either not farming that area … or we look at some remediation process for either reburying the pipeline deeper or providing more cover so it can be safely farmed,” Haskins said.

He said the company is in touch with Stone and working toward a solution.

“There is no safety concern given the current situation. We just want to make sure there isn’t any nicks or bumps or scraping of the coating or anything like that in the farming process,” Haskins said. “We will continue to work with them so we can remediate it in whichever way works out for the both of us," he explained.