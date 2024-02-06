Labor shortages put city services at risk

In the past year, businesses across the county and nation have struggled to fill open positions. The City of Cape Girardeau is no exception.

According to Mayor Bob Fox, all city departments are understaffed. If things continue as they are, Fox said, services may have to be cut.

"Right now, with our salary schedule, air traffic controllers, police officers or firemen could go somewhere else and make 25% more," Fox said. "I think we're at the risk next year of eliminating some services and changing the way we do business."

The city's Parks and Recreation Department currently has 10 vacant positions, Fox said. Sixty-two police officers staff the Cape Girardeau Police Department when optimum staffing would include 85 officers.

Cape Girardeau Fire department is down two positions for firemen, Fox said. However, another will soon retire, as will three more before January, bringing the department down six total firemen. A labor shortage would force the fire department to cut supplemental services such as CPR classes and standbys at events, according to Fox.

"But it would also mean that we're probably going to close a fire station," Fox added. "That means longer response times in the area where the fire station closed. Then, our ISO rating may go up, which means everybody's fire insurance rates on their homeowner's insurance could go up, too."

Ten years ago, Cape Girardeau Fire Department received on average 20 to 25 applicants for open positions, according to Fox. Now, they may obtain two.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the Cape Girardeau Police Department's public information and training officer, Cape Girardeau Police currently has 23 job vacancies.

Hann called the department's staff shortage the result of a "perfect storm." Officers have handled a generally negative climate against law enforcement on top of receiving little pay, which has been an issue at the Cape Girardeau Police Department for years, according to Hann.

"Most of us started with the understanding that there would be a step increase, where as we became senior officers and spent more time on the job, our pay would be increased," Hann said. "Unfortunately, that never happened."

Pay at Cape Girardeau Police Department is also uncompetitive, according to Hann.

Last year, Cape Girardeau County voters approved a half-cent Law Enforcement and Public Safety tax. The sales tax allowed the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office to increase pay for officers.