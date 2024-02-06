Labor shortage causes some restaurants to reduce hours

Hungry patrons of Hamburger Express will have to find somewhere else Sundays to get their hamburger fix.

The popular burger joint at 902 William St. in Cape Girardeau is one of many area restaurants that have reduced their hours recently because of lack of staff.

El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 1105 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, announced last week it will close Wednesdays because it doesn't have enough people to work. For the same reason, Zoi's Gyros Corner, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will close Mondays and earlier at night, manager Derek Vaughn said.

Hamburger Express now opens an hour later Fridays and Saturdays, closes at 4 p.m. during the week and doesn't open Sundays.

Many restaurateurs point fingers to the pandemic-era unemployment programs the federal government doled out to states.

Victor Cruz, owner of Don Carlos Restaurant and Taqueria — which has locations at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau and 1903 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson — has struggled to fill his staff for the past six months. He blames stimulus checks and the extra unemployment benefits.

"We had a server who left because he told me he makes more money not working," Cruz said.

Federal aid added an extra $300 a week on top of what a state would usually give. In Missouri, people with unemployment benefits can receive a maximum of $320 a week before the federal boost, according to the Missouri Department of Labor.

On the flipside, some argue employees are no longer willing to work in places paying little for high-intensity work.

Ebb and Flow Fermentations front-end manager Trevor Camp said the brewpub at 11 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau faces no staffing issues now and didn't during the pandemic. In fact, more people ask for positions at Ebb and Flow than he has spots to give.

Camp credit's the restaurant's steady stream of employees to the way management treats staff.

"We pay our employees decently and treat them well," Camp said. "When we opened Ebb and Flow, we wanted it to be a place people would enjoy working at and not just a mill that grinds through employees to make a profit."