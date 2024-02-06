All sections
September 4, 2021

Labor Day closings, utility office relocation - city of Cape

Trash and recycling pickups will be affected by Monday's Labor Day holiday in Cape Girardeau. Monday's trash and recycling routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday's routes will be picked up Wednesday. All other routes remain the same. Most city operations will be closed Monday with several exceptions...

Jeff Long
Trash and recycling pickups will be affected by Monday's Labor Day holiday in Cape Girardeau.

Monday's trash and recycling routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday's routes will be picked up Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.

Most city operations will be closed Monday with several exceptions.

Cape Splash's last day of operation for the season will be Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A free Labor Day Zumba class will be offered Monday at Osage Center at 9 a.m. and Osage Center will be open on the holiday for its normal hours, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jaycee Golf Course will operate as normal from 7 a.m. to dusk.

Shawnee Park Center will follow its usual schedule from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Utility billing

The utility billing office at City Hall, 401 Independence Street, will be closed the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 as it prepares for relocation.

The last day the current billing office will be operational is Sept. 24.

Phone and online services to pay utilities will remain available as the city moves Oct. 4 to its new billing office in front of Osage Center, 1625 N. Kingshighway Street, with new hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The dropbox at City Hall will remain and the new Osage dropbox will open beginning the first Monday in October.

For additional information on paying for water, sewer and trash services, Cape residents may visit https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news/whats_new/utility_billing_new_location___hours_oct__4.

Local News
