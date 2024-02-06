Labor Day closings, utility office relocation - city of Cape

Trash and recycling pickups will be affected by Monday's Labor Day holiday in Cape Girardeau.

Monday's trash and recycling routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday's routes will be picked up Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.

Most city operations will be closed Monday with several exceptions.

Cape Splash's last day of operation for the season will be Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A free Labor Day Zumba class will be offered Monday at Osage Center at 9 a.m. and Osage Center will be open on the holiday for its normal hours, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jaycee Golf Course will operate as normal from 7 a.m. to dusk.