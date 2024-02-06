All sections
NewsDecember 2, 2022

La Croix seeking volunteers for Feed My Starving Children

Hundreds will gather this weekend at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau to pack meals for impoverished children overseas. La Croix Church has been a regular participant in the Feed My Starving Children program for more than a decade. The program, a Christian not-for-profit, was started in 1987 and coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to malnourished children in nearly 70 countries...

Nathan English
Woodland students Jarid Frymire, 12, left, Seth Abernathy, 11, and Kolby Maddox, 11, share a laugh after spilling grain Dec. 1, 2017, during a Feed My Starving Children mobile food packing event at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Woodland students Jarid Frymire, 12, left, Seth Abernathy, 11, and Kolby Maddox, 11, share a laugh after spilling grain Dec. 1, 2017, during a Feed My Starving Children mobile food packing event at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Hundreds will gather this weekend at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau to pack meals for impoverished children overseas.

La Croix Church has been a regular participant in the Feed My Starving Children program for more than a decade. The program, a Christian not-for-profit, was started in 1987 and coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to malnourished children in nearly 70 countries.

Ruth Ann Orr, missions coordinator for the church, said the event — held from Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4 — is in line with "the meaning of Christmas," which she said was about not just giving of yourself and your time to the community, but the world as a whole. Orr has been on the receiving end of the packages while she was on missions overseas.

"Children would die if they don't receive these meals," Orr said. "And so, it's more than just a nice thing, a present. It's literally saving lives."

All of the food comes from Feed My Starving Children to ensure that it isn't contaminated before being sent out internationally. The meal containing dried vegetables, proteins, rice and important nutrients is packed into bags, which are then placed into boxes to be ready to transport.

Last year, more than 1,300 volunteers packed 420,583 meals — enough to feed more than 1,100 children every day for a year. This year, the goal is to pack around 500,000 meals, or 72,000 every two-hour shift.

Orr said the event currently has around 1,800 volunteers and is in need of 500 more.

"So, we would take volunteers if anyone is still interested in coming, especially on Sunday," she said.

Volunteers shifts begin Friday night, some times are dedicated for set up and clean up. Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a slot at www.lacroixchurch.org/events/feed-my-starving- children-2022.

Local News
