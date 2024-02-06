La Croix seeking volunteers for Feed My Starving Children

Hundreds will gather this weekend at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau to pack meals for impoverished children overseas.

La Croix Church has been a regular participant in the Feed My Starving Children program for more than a decade. The program, a Christian not-for-profit, was started in 1987 and coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to malnourished children in nearly 70 countries.

Ruth Ann Orr, missions coordinator for the church, said the event — held from Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4 — is in line with "the meaning of Christmas," which she said was about not just giving of yourself and your time to the community, but the world as a whole. Orr has been on the receiving end of the packages while she was on missions overseas.

"Children would die if they don't receive these meals," Orr said. "And so, it's more than just a nice thing, a present. It's literally saving lives."