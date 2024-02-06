All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 31, 2023
La Croix Family Fest to be held Friday
La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau will be putting on its Family Fest from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2. The Family Fest will be held at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and is open to the public. This is a family friendly event at the waterpark, and guests can enjoy the waterslides, wave pools and lazy river. There will be activities and entertainment for all ages...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau will be putting on its Family Fest from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.

The Family Fest will be held at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and is open to the public.

This is a family friendly event at the waterpark, and guests can enjoy the waterslides, wave pools and lazy river. There will be activities and entertainment for all ages.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This is a free event to create memories with family. Everyone attending is required to have their own ticket with their name on it.

To get your free mobile ticket, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/familyfest-2023- tickets-621151850907.

For more information, call (573) 510-0826 or email mfrancis@lacroixchurch.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy