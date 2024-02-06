La Croix Family Fest to be held Friday

La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau will be putting on its Family Fest from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.
The Family Fest will be held at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and is open to the public.
This is a family friendly event at the waterpark, and guests can enjoy the waterslides, wave pools and lazy river. There will be activities and entertainment for all ages.
This is a free event to create memories with family. Everyone attending is required to have their own ticket with their name on it.
To get your free mobile ticket, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/familyfest-2023- tickets-621151850907.
For more information, call (573) 510-0826 or email mfrancis@lacroixchurch.org.