Southeast Correctional Center inmates will pack meals for children in need across the globe this spring.

John Wade, a former criminal justice professor at Southeast Missouri State University and active participant in La Croix Church's prison ministry, said the April 17 meal-packing event will produce 150,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children, an international organization devoted to bringing meals to children who would otherwise go without.

The prison ministry is partnering with SECC, Wade said, to raise a total of $34,000 to cover the cost of the meals, which are about 23 cents each.

No state money will be used for the project, Wade said, emphasizing the money will come from fundraisers and other initiatives.

La Croix Church has held Feed My Starving Children meal-packing events since 2008.

In December 2017, the packing event at the Osage Centre saw nearly 5,000 volunteers pack 750,000 meals over a weekend.

The scope of the prison event will be smaller, Wade said, with closer to 300 volunteer positions over one day.

But the opportunity for serving is there, he said.

SECC Warden Jason Lewis said the April meal-packing event will be the first of its kind at a prison in Missouri.

"We really have a good relationship with La Croix Church," Lewis said.

"They know I'm open to any of these kind of ideas and partnering with the community," Lewis added.

Lewis said SECC is a host site for Global Leadership Summit, a yearly, two-day conference broadcast from Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago.

In 2015, the summit was broadcast from SECC, thanks to coordination between Wade and his group, and SECC's administration, Lewis said.

SECC is a host site for the program, and "that's cool," Lewis said.

More than 100 inmates and about 25 staff members participate in Global Leadership Summit, he added.

In light of the existing efforts, he said, Wade and the prison ministry group approached Lewis about the meal-packing event.

Lewis said he was in favor of it as long as the inmate-led leadership organizations were interested.

Those inmate organizations hold meetings, have memberships, and do fundraising to help support community organizations and not-for-profits.