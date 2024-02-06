La Croix Church hosts first Dadfest

Dadfest consisted of a variety of activities dedicated to dads, including strong man competitions, corn hole tournaments, balloon animals, whiffle ball, food trucks and more. Josh Reeves, creative arts director at La Croix, said around 250 people attended the celebration in the parking lot of the church, located at 3102 Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. To view the full Dadfest photo gallery, visit https://www.semissourian.com/gallery/38955.