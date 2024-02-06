All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 19, 2021

La Croix Church hosts first Dadfest

In honor of Fathers Day, La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau held it’s first Dadfest on Friday, June 18.

Brooke Holford
Patrick Hammond, left, pushes a lawnmower with his daughter, Lindy, 7, during a strongman competition at Dadfest on Friday, June 18, in the parking lot of La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Patrick Hammond, left, pushes a lawnmower with his daughter, Lindy, 7, during a strongman competition at Dadfest on Friday, June 18, in the parking lot of La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dadfest consisted of a variety of activities dedicated to dads, including strong man competitions, corn hole tournaments, balloon animals, whiffle ball, food trucks and more. Josh Reeves, creative arts director at La Croix, said around 250 people attended the celebration in the parking lot of the church, located at 3102 Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. To view the full Dadfest photo gallery, visit https://www.semissourian.com/gallery/38955.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy