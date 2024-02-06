All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 26, 2021
La Croix Church films sermon of forgiveness at Field of Dreams
Local pastor Ron Watts recently traveled more than 350 miles to record a sermon in a corn field for La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. But it wasn't just any corn field — Watts and a crew visited the farm where the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" was made...
Sarah Yenesel
Pastor Ron Watts and Linda Watts near the corn fields used in the movie "Field of Dreams," near Dyersville, Iowa.
Pastor Ron Watts and Linda Watts near the corn fields used in the movie "Field of Dreams," near Dyersville, Iowa.Submitted

Local pastor Ron Watts recently traveled more than 350 miles to record a sermon in a corn field for La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

But it wasn't just any corn field — Watts and a crew visited the farm where the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" was made.

"We had a blast, it was just a whole lot of fun," Watts said about visiting the field.

La Croix, a United Methodist church, hosts an annual event in October called "La Croix at the Movies," in which the church shows how films can relate to teachings of their faith. Watts said this year they decided to use classic films, such as "Field of Dreams."

Watts said those planning the event then had the idea to see whether they could film his sermon on the movie's site, located near Dyersville, Iowa. They were able to rent the farm house for a night, so Watts and his film crew traveled to the former film set.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
A sunset over the baseball field from the movie "Field of Dreams," near Dyersville, Iowa, photographed by pastor Ron Watts.
A sunset over the baseball field from the movie "Field of Dreams," near Dyersville, Iowa, photographed by pastor Ron Watts.Submitted

He said they were able to even play catch and have batting practice in between filming shots.

"First off, it's just an amazing sight," Watts said. "I've never been there before, so it was so cool to drive up and actually see the field, you know, and get out and walk on it. And they're so gracious there."

The sermon was based on the main character's relationship with his father. Watts said he related that to a passage from the Book of Malachi.

"It speaks of the Messiah, that He would turn the hearts of the fathers to the children and the hearts of the children to the fathers, and really made it a message of forgiveness. And the need to heal all the breaches that sometimes exist between fathers and sons and fathers and daughters and parents and children," he said.

Other movies used in this year's series included "Inside Out" and "Sully."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy