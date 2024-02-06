La Croix Church films sermon of forgiveness at Field of Dreams

Local pastor Ron Watts recently traveled more than 350 miles to record a sermon in a corn field for La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

But it wasn't just any corn field — Watts and a crew visited the farm where the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" was made.

"We had a blast, it was just a whole lot of fun," Watts said about visiting the field.

La Croix, a United Methodist church, hosts an annual event in October called "La Croix at the Movies," in which the church shows how films can relate to teachings of their faith. Watts said this year they decided to use classic films, such as "Field of Dreams."

Watts said those planning the event then had the idea to see whether they could film his sermon on the movie's site, located near Dyersville, Iowa. They were able to rent the farm house for a night, so Watts and his film crew traveled to the former film set.