La Croix at the Movies sermon series to inspire faith

The first worship service of La Croix Church was held in a movie theater and this Sunday the church will bring movies into its worship service.

La Croix at the Movies will be a series of sermons starting Sunday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 29, where they will show clips of recent films each week and discuss core messages and parallels of the Christian journey.

Brett Cheek, Spiritual Formation and Teaching pastor at La Croix, said one purpose of the sermon series is to talk about how God is at work everywhere in the world, even in the movies we watch. He said they will look at films that explore themes of humanity, longing and lostness and stories of people looking for significance, community and love.

"Those themes bubble up in history through the stories people have always told whether that's books or ancient mythology or the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Cheek said. "Cinema is one of the primary ways that our culture tells stories, and our discussions for the next month will focus on how those stories and themes are connected to and coming out of a larger story that we think God is trying to tell in history."