SportsMarch 19, 2025

Kyrou scores twice as Blues defeat Predators 4-1

Jordan Kyrou's two goals lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators, marking their third consecutive win. The Blues remain in the hunt for a wild-card playoff spot.

St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway, left, is congratulated by teammate Justin Faulk after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, March 16, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway, left, is congratulated by teammate Justin Faulk after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, March 16, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, March 16, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, March 16, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored two goals, Joel Hofer made 22 saves and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Justin Faulk and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist and Dylan Holloway had three assists for St. Louis, winners of three straight.

Brady Skjei scored and Juuse Saros, playing in his 400th career game, made 17 saves for the Predators, losers of three straight.

The Blues entered Tuesday just outside the Western Conference’s second wild card position, even in points with the Vancouver Canucks, but having played one more game than Vancouver.

Faulk scored the game’s first goal at 6:04 of the opening period on a one-timer from above the left faceoff circle with the Blues on a power play.

Neighbours made it 2-0 with 1:44 remaining in the first, converting off of a nice pass from Faulk on a 2-on-1. Neighbours has goals in three-straight.

Skjei scored on a slap shot with less than a second remaining in the second.

Takeaways

Blues: Tuesday was the first of three games against Nashville in the span of 10 days for St. Louis. Continuing to pick up points against the disappointing Predators will be helpful in their push for a wild-card berth.

Predators: Nashville has struggled to score goals all season and have scored just two goals over their current three-game skid.

Key moment

With 2:44 remaining in the first and the Blues leading 1-0, Hofer made a right pad save on a backhand attempt from in close off the stick of Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault. Neighbours doubled the Blues lead one minute later.

Key stat

The Blues went 2 for 2 on the penalty kill Tuesday. They have not allowed a power-play goal against in five straight games, going 9 for 9 over that stretch.

Up next

The Blues host the Canucks on Thursday, while the Predators host Anaheim on Thursday.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

