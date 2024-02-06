Kunce raises most funds among U.S. Senate hopefuls in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — In a state that has moved decidedly Republican over the past two decades, it's a Democrat who has raised the most money so far in the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

The Federal Election Commission website shows Marine veteran Lucas Kunce raised $2.48 million as of Dec. 31, slightly more than Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's $2.44 million.

The rest of the top fundraisers were Republicans: U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, $1.93 million; former Gov. Eric Greitens, $1.49 million; U.S. Rep. Billy Long, $1.37 million; state Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, $1.17 million; and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey, $945,000.