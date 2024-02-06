All sections
NewsDecember 14, 2017

Krispy Kreme coming to Cape Girardeau

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Krispy Kreme will be bringing its signature doughnuts to Cape Girardeau, franchisee Eric Schneider confirmed Wednesday.

Schneider said he placed an offer on a piece of property in the Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

That offer was accepted, he said.

“We are currently working out the logistics of how the building will lay out, as well as the parking,” Schneider said, adding the process is taking longer than he had anticipated.

“I had hoped to be open by now,” Schneider said.

Schneider said he does not have an approximate timeline at present.

Krispy Kreme joins several new developments in the Town Plaza Shopping Center, including Midori Japanese Cuisine, retailer Here Today, Planet Fitness and the forthcoming Harbor Freight Tools store, slated to open in summer 2018.

Schneider is the franchisee of Krispy Kreme in Marion, Illinois.

Cape Girardeau already has one doughnut shop, Dunkin’ Donuts, at 1001 N. Kingshighway, and Jackson has Jackson Donuts at 2110 E. Jackson Blvd. Doughnuts also are available for purchase elsewhere in town.

More information about the company is available at krispykrememidwest.com.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

2136 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

