Krispy Kreme coming to Cape Girardeau

Krispy Kreme will be bringing its signature doughnuts to Cape Girardeau, franchisee Eric Schneider confirmed Wednesday.

Schneider said he placed an offer on a piece of property in the Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

That offer was accepted, he said.

“We are currently working out the logistics of how the building will lay out, as well as the parking,” Schneider said, adding the process is taking longer than he had anticipated.

“I had hoped to be open by now,” Schneider said.

Schneider said he does not have an approximate timeline at present.

Krispy Kreme joins several new developments in the Town Plaza Shopping Center, including Midori Japanese Cuisine, retailer Here Today, Planet Fitness and the forthcoming Harbor Freight Tools store, slated to open in summer 2018.