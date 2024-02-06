All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 10, 2023

KRCU to bring Music on the River later this month

KRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's radio station, will be holding its first Music on the River on Saturday, April 29, at River Campus Park, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with seating limited to those who buy tickets in advance. Tickets are $35 for an individual and $280 for a table of eight. Food and drinks will be included in the ticket prices...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

KRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's radio station, will be holding its first Music on the River on Saturday, April 29, at River Campus Park, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

The event will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with seating limited to those who buy tickets in advance. Tickets are $35 for an individual and $280 for a table of eight. Food and drinks will be included in the ticket prices.

KRCU general manager Dan Woods said the station wanted to offer guests a variety of musical styles to appeal to a wide audience, with each group performing for 45 minutes to an hour.

"Lindsey & Landon offer soft rock, jazz standards and modern pop," he said. "The SEMO Steel Drum (Band) is loved by many in the area, and it is a great way to highlight some of SEMO's very talented student musicians. PFunk Dat is a newer group that plays all the old school and new funk, and everything in between. There is something for everyone musicwise."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tickets much be purchased by 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, to account for the amount of food and drinks needed.

Woods said he hopes people come and simply have a good time.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available by calling (573) 651-5070.

Tickets may be purchased at KRCU.org/music, and more information is on KRCU's Facebook page, facebook.com/KRCUFM. For more information, call KRCU Public Radio at (573) 651-5070.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy