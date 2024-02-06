KRCU to bring Music on the River later this month

KRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's radio station, will be holding its first Music on the River on Saturday, April 29, at River Campus Park, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
The event will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with seating limited to those who buy tickets in advance. Tickets are $35 for an individual and $280 for a table of eight. Food and drinks will be included in the ticket prices.
KRCU general manager Dan Woods said the station wanted to offer guests a variety of musical styles to appeal to a wide audience, with each group performing for 45 minutes to an hour.
"Lindsey & Landon offer soft rock, jazz standards and modern pop," he said. "The SEMO Steel Drum (Band) is loved by many in the area, and it is a great way to highlight some of SEMO's very talented student musicians. PFunk Dat is a newer group that plays all the old school and new funk, and everything in between. There is something for everyone musicwise."
Tickets much be purchased by 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, to account for the amount of food and drinks needed.
Woods said he hopes people come and simply have a good time.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available by calling (573) 651-5070.
Tickets may be purchased at KRCU.org/music, and more information is on KRCU's Facebook page, facebook.com/KRCUFM. For more information, call KRCU Public Radio at (573) 651-5070.
