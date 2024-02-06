KRCU public radio weathering the COVID storm

KRCU-FM, Southeast Missouri State University's public radio station, has received $112,136 from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
KRCU general manager Dan Woods said the station, located at 90.9 FM, will wait a bit to utilize the "emergency stabilization funds" provided by CPB.
"We'll use it in FY21 starting after July 1," said Woods, who has led the station for 18 years.
The coronavirus forced KRCU's staff to work largely from home for two months, forcing the cancellation of the scheduled April listener pledge drive.
The station recently completed an end-of-fiscal-year pledge drive and is at press time $6,300 below its spring goal.
President Carlos Vargas told university regents Monday the pandemic caused some of KRCU's underwriters to decline to renew their support.
"Money keeps trickling in," said Woods, "but like everybody else, we're worried about what a possible 'second wave' of COVID might mean (for us)."
During the pandemic, KRCU added a new transmitter May 14 in Van Buren, Missouri, with the cost of installation and operating funds for a full year funded by a single donor.
In Van Buren, KRCU is heard on 91.3 FM.
"We've had a good response (in Carter County) to our pledge drive," said Woods, who adds 16 to 18 calls of support were received from the area.
KRCU also operates a transmitter in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, at 88.9 FM.
KRCU, a 6,500-watt outlet located in the Serena Building behind Academic Hall on Southeast's main campus in Cape Girardeau, became a National Public Radio member station in 1990.
KRCU's $450,000 annual budget covers the wages and salaries of four full-time and two part-time employees, plus stipends to three students, said Woods.