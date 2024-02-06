KRCU public radio weathering the COVID storm

KRCU-FM, Southeast Missouri State University's public radio station, has received $112,136 from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

KRCU general manager Dan Woods said the station, located at 90.9 FM, will wait a bit to utilize the "emergency stabilization funds" provided by CPB.

"We'll use it in FY21 starting after July 1," said Woods, who has led the station for 18 years.

The coronavirus forced KRCU's staff to work largely from home for two months, forcing the cancellation of the scheduled April listener pledge drive.

The station recently completed an end-of-fiscal-year pledge drive and is at press time $6,300 below its spring goal.

President Carlos Vargas told university regents Monday the pandemic caused some of KRCU's underwriters to decline to renew their support.