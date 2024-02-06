Kohlfeld Distributing acquires Bluff City Beer Co.

Kohlfeld Distributing has acquired the majority of Bluff City Beer Co.ï¿½s assets, according to a recent company announcement.

The transactionï¿½s targeted closing date is July 20, according to the announcement, and Kohlfeld Distributing will assume sales and distribution rights for the brands acquired from Bluff City.

ï¿½All of us at Bluff City Beer Co., past and present, wish to thank Southeast Missouri for 91 years of support,ï¿½ Kathy Bess Holloway, president of Bluff City Beer Co., said in the release. ï¿½We are confident the family-owned Kohlfeld Distributing will continue to serve the needs of our customers into the future.ï¿½

Courtland Kohlfeld, vice president of sales and marketing, stated in the release ï¿½the addition of leading industry brands such as Miller Lite, Milwaukeeï¿½s Best, Leinenkugelï¿½s, Boulevard, Lagunitas and many others, to our current strong portfolio of Coors Light, Blue Moon, Corona, Modelo, Sam Adams and Heineken enables us to operate more effectively in a constantly changing and competitive marketplace.ï¿½

Courtland Kohlfeld said the company began branching out into other beverage categories in 1984, and now, more than 30 percent of Kohlfeld Distributingï¿½s volume comprises soda, juice, tea and water.