Kohlfeld Distributing acquires Bluff City Beer Co.

Kohlfeld Distributing has acquired the majority of Bluff City Beer Co.ï¿½s assets, according to a recent company announcement.
The transactionï¿½s targeted closing date is July 20, according to the announcement, and Kohlfeld Distributing will assume sales and distribution rights for the brands acquired from Bluff City.
ï¿½All of us at Bluff City Beer Co., past and present, wish to thank Southeast Missouri for 91 years of support,ï¿½ Kathy Bess Holloway, president of Bluff City Beer Co., said in the release. ï¿½We are confident the family-owned Kohlfeld Distributing will continue to serve the needs of our customers into the future.ï¿½
Courtland Kohlfeld, vice president of sales and marketing, stated in the release ï¿½the addition of leading industry brands such as Miller Lite, Milwaukeeï¿½s Best, Leinenkugelï¿½s, Boulevard, Lagunitas and many others, to our current strong portfolio of Coors Light, Blue Moon, Corona, Modelo, Sam Adams and Heineken enables us to operate more effectively in a constantly changing and competitive marketplace.ï¿½
Courtland Kohlfeld said the company began branching out into other beverage categories in 1984, and now, more than 30 percent of Kohlfeld Distributingï¿½s volume comprises soda, juice, tea and water.
Mark Kohlfeld, vice president and general manager, stated in the release, ï¿½The increased volume strengthens Kohlfeldï¿½s ability to provide excellent service to all our retail partners and loyal customers throughout Southeast Missouri.ï¿½
Courtland Kohlfeld said the warehouse space in Jackson has more than doubled in recent years, due to acquisition of new brands such as Schlafly, and 15,000 square feet of warehouse space will be added at the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warehouse.
Kohlfeld Distributing was founded in 1968 by Leo A. and Blanche T. Kohlfeld, doing business in four counties in Southeast Missouri.
Mike Kohlfeld, president, said in the release, ï¿½We are pleased to complete this significant addition to the company on our 50th Anniversary Year.ï¿½
