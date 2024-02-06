All sections
NewsAugust 23, 2022
KofC horseshoe tourney brings players from across state to Leopold
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Nikki Phelps throws her horseshoe trying to meet her target during the 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament at the Knights of Columbus Council Hall grounds Saturday in Leopold, Missouri.
Nikki Phelps throws her horseshoe trying to meet her target during the 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament at the Knights of Columbus Council Hall grounds Saturday in Leopold, Missouri.

LEOPOLD, Mo. — The Leopold Knights of Columbus gathered more than 2,000 people from around the state over the weekend for the 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament.

The tournament raised money for charities such as Special Olympics and Cardinal Glennon Developmental Center, along with other local charities.

State program director Brian Zeigler said one of his favorite moments of the tournament is getting to meet different people, "mingle with people and make new friends."

Zeigler said he's been going to the tournaments since 1995.

Stanley Seiler, Grand Knight of Leopold's Knights of Columbus, said they were expecting up to 2,500 people to come to the event.

"Looking at the crowd, without an official count, I'd have to say we've exceeded that by a fairly good portion," Seiler said.

Seiler said the setup for the tournament involved a lot of work from many participants. He said the organization "were blessed with an extremely active council."

"This year we have leaned heavily on our younger membership, and they have responded extremely well; very proud of them," Seiler said. "I would like anybody who has doubts about millennials — y'know we hear about all the time about millennials doing this or not doing that — they just need to come here and watch these young people work. That'll help them understand what millennials are all about."

Seiler said the council has about 400 members and is growing.

Assistant tournament director Tyler Clubb said pleasant weather helped keep the event bubbling along.

Clubb thanked the businesses from around the community for helping out.

"A huge shoutout goes to the businesses that helped or donated or have somebody to help lend us [help] to whatever needed, so it's been really good," he said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

