KofC horseshoe tourney brings players from across state to Leopold

LEOPOLD, Mo. — The Leopold Knights of Columbus gathered more than 2,000 people from around the state over the weekend for the 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament.

The tournament raised money for charities such as Special Olympics and Cardinal Glennon Developmental Center, along with other local charities.

State program director Brian Zeigler said one of his favorite moments of the tournament is getting to meet different people, "mingle with people and make new friends."

Zeigler said he's been going to the tournaments since 1995.

Stanley Seiler, Grand Knight of Leopold's Knights of Columbus, said they were expecting up to 2,500 people to come to the event.

"Looking at the crowd, without an official count, I'd have to say we've exceeded that by a fairly good portion," Seiler said.