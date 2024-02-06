Koester appointed to judge post

Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney Julia Meiners Koester has been appointed to serve as associate circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.
Her appointment was announced Friday afternoon by Gov. Mike Parson.
Koester, a resident of Cape Girardeau, will fill the judicial vacancy created in May when Parson appointed Scott Lipke to serve as circuit judge.
Koester has been an assistant prosecuting attorney in Cape County since 2007. She graduated in 2003 with a degree in finance from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and received her law degree in 2007 from Saint Louis University School of Law.
She is a member of the Missouri Bar Association and Safe House for Women board of directors and serves as chairperson of Cape Girardeau County's Child Fatality Review Panel. In 2019, she was a Cape Girardeau Zonta Club Woman of Achievement nominee.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.