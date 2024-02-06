Koester appointed to judge post

Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney Julia Meiners Koester has been appointed to serve as associate circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

Her appointment was announced Friday afternoon by Gov. Mike Parson.

Koester, a resident of Cape Girardeau, will fill the judicial vacancy created in May when Parson appointed Scott Lipke to serve as circuit judge.