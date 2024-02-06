All sections
NewsJuly 25, 2020

Koester appointed to judge post

Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney Julia Meiners Koester has been appointed to serve as associate circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. Her appointment was announced Friday afternoon by Gov. Mike Parson...

Southeast Missourian
Julia Meiners Koester
Julia Meiners Koester

Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney Julia Meiners Koester has been appointed to serve as associate circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

Her appointment was announced Friday afternoon by Gov. Mike Parson.

Koester, a resident of Cape Girardeau, will fill the judicial vacancy created in May when Parson appointed Scott Lipke to serve as circuit judge.

Koester has been an assistant prosecuting attorney in Cape County since 2007. She graduated in 2003 with a degree in finance from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and received her law degree in 2007 from Saint Louis University School of Law.

She is a member of the Missouri Bar Association and Safe House for Women board of directors and serves as chairperson of Cape Girardeau County's Child Fatality Review Panel. In 2019, she was a Cape Girardeau Zonta Club Woman of Achievement nominee.

