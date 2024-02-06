Koerbers leave dairy operation on their terms after four decades

Paul Koerber could tell a thousand stories about his dairy farm just outside Gordonville. Stories about family. Stories about the teenaged farmhands he's hired. Stories about cows. Weather events. How the corn is cut. How the cows are milked. How the industry has changed.

He sits in the driver's side seat of his all-terrain Ranger, reminiscing. His wife, Bernice, sits on the back porch steps, listening and adding to the conversation here and there. Their grandson is running around the yard.

Paul is finalizing plans to sell off most of the rest of his cows. He and his family are stepping away from the Koerber Dairy business on their terms. It's time. For their entire adult lives, Paul and Bernice have produced milk for the masses, some 800 gallons a day when things were going well. This farm off Highway 25 has produced milk for 41 years, a time span in which Paul and Bernice went on exactly three vacations together.

The Koerber family, which includes three daughters and a son, Justin, who lives just up the lane and operates his own fabricating business, has managed to keep the small dairy operation going against huge odds. All the big advantages for dairy operations lean toward mega-operations that can operate on thin margins because of the volume of milk they produce. That makes it difficult for small operations to compete. Paul doesn't complain about it. He has found a way.

He explains how frugality has kept the farm going for so long. A look around the place demonstrates this. The buildings surrounding the back of his house all have a purpose; they're all useful, but nothing looks new. Some of them will be torn down soon, now that the cows are leaving. He begins to talk about tractors, as an example of how he made ends meet. A lifetime on the farm has given him insight on how tractors should sound and how they should feel when driving them. Looks don't matter.

Paul Koerber examines equipment at his dairy operation near Gordonville. Bob Miller

"You can't be in love with paint," he explains. "It's what's under the hood that counts."

He doesn't realize he's describing himself.

He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1995. He'd had symptoms for far longer. MS is a disease that affects the central nervous system. As he describes it, his body doesn't always do what his brain tells it to do.

The body is a bit rough, but there is nothing wrong with his motor. Perseverance and dogged determination kept him in the game. There were discussions about getting out years and years ago, when he was diagnosed.

The hardest part of the day isn't getting up before dawn, or cleaning up after the cows. The hardest part is getting on his tractor. He just about can't do it anymore.

"MS is something to deal with," Paul says. "But it's not cancer. We've been blessed."

Helping hands

Paul has leaned on family, friends, farmhands and even other dairy farmers to keep the milk flowing over the years. Justin took over the actual milking of the cows. Twice a day. Every day. No exceptions. Justin said he is looking forward to not having to go out every morning at 4:30, to complete the two-hour job. He remembers trudging out to milk the cows, even when he was very sick.

"People don't understand that," Justin said. "Twice a day. Every day. No exceptions."