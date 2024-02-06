All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 15, 2019

Koeper, Herbst announce commission reelection bids

By Jay Wolz Saying they want to keep the momentum going on a number of current and upcoming projects, two members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission say they will seek re-election in 2020. Associate commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst, who represent the county's first and second districts, respectively, told the Missourian Thursday they plan to file for re-election during the filing period that begins in late February...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Paul Koeper
Paul Koeper

Saying they want to keep the momentum going on a number of current and upcoming projects, two members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission say they will seek re-election in 2020.

Associate commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst, who represent the county's first and second districts, respectively, told the Missourian Thursday they plan to file for re-election during the filing period that begins in late February.

"It's a little early, but we both felt like if we're going to do it we're going to do it," said Koeper, who is seeking his fourth four-year term on the county commission. "There have been some questions about whether I'm going to retire because I'm getting close to that age, but there are too many things going on that I'd like to see finish. One of the big reasons I'm running again is we still have a lot of open issues such as the building of the new courthouse and what to do with the old courthouse. There are a lot of moving parts and I think I can help work with these guys (the other commissioners) to come up with good solutions."

Herbst, who was initially elected to the commission in 2012 and reelected in 2016, cited the cohesiveness of the three-member group, which includes Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy. Tracy's current term expires in 2022 and he is not up for reelection next year.

"I've been living in Cape County all my life and I think right now we have a fully-dedicated team," Herbst said. "We're dedicated to what we're doing with nobody looking to take credit. We just want to get it done."

Charlie Herbst
Charlie Herbst
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Koeper agreed and said he prefers to use the term "we" rather than "I" when talking about the commission's accomplishments. "As commissioners, it's what 'we' do together," he said. "We may have some disagreements, but when it's all said and done, it's what 'we' have accomplished. It's not what Paul has accomplished or what Charlie has accomplished. We work together."

Herbst and Koeper pointed to a list of about 30 commission accomplishments since January 2009 including improvements to virtually all county buildings, road construction, bridge replacements, public safety programs and county park enhancements. (A list of accomplishments, provided by the commissioners, accompanies this story.)

Before his election to the county commission, Herbst served on the Cape Girardeau City Council from 2002 through 2010. He is a former Cape Girardeau police officer and information technology professional. Koeper is a civil engineer and was vice president of Penzel Construction Co. Inc. before his election to the commission in 2008.

Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

The filing period for the Aug. 4, 2020, primary election, and subsequent Nov. 2 general election, is Feb. 25 through March 31.

In addition to electing two county commissioners, Cape County voters will also elect several other county officials in 2020 including the county's sheriff, treasurer, coroner, assessor and public administrator. None of the current office holders in those positions -- Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Treasurer Roger Hudson, Coroner John Clifton, Assessor Bob Adams and Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel -- have announced re-election plans.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy