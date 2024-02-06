Koeper, Herbst announce commission reelection bids

Saying they want to keep the momentum going on a number of current and upcoming projects, two members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission say they will seek re-election in 2020.
Associate commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst, who represent the county's first and second districts, respectively, told the Missourian Thursday they plan to file for re-election during the filing period that begins in late February.
"It's a little early, but we both felt like if we're going to do it we're going to do it," said Koeper, who is seeking his fourth four-year term on the county commission. "There have been some questions about whether I'm going to retire because I'm getting close to that age, but there are too many things going on that I'd like to see finish. One of the big reasons I'm running again is we still have a lot of open issues such as the building of the new courthouse and what to do with the old courthouse. There are a lot of moving parts and I think I can help work with these guys (the other commissioners) to come up with good solutions."
Herbst, who was initially elected to the commission in 2012 and reelected in 2016, cited the cohesiveness of the three-member group, which includes Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy. Tracy's current term expires in 2022 and he is not up for reelection next year.
"I've been living in Cape County all my life and I think right now we have a fully-dedicated team," Herbst said. "We're dedicated to what we're doing with nobody looking to take credit. We just want to get it done."
Koeper agreed and said he prefers to use the term "we" rather than "I" when talking about the commission's accomplishments. "As commissioners, it's what 'we' do together," he said. "We may have some disagreements, but when it's all said and done, it's what 'we' have accomplished. It's not what Paul has accomplished or what Charlie has accomplished. We work together."
Herbst and Koeper pointed to a list of about 30 commission accomplishments since January 2009 including improvements to virtually all county buildings, road construction, bridge replacements, public safety programs and county park enhancements. (A list of accomplishments, provided by the commissioners, accompanies this story.)
Before his election to the county commission, Herbst served on the Cape Girardeau City Council from 2002 through 2010. He is a former Cape Girardeau police officer and information technology professional. Koeper is a civil engineer and was vice president of Penzel Construction Co. Inc. before his election to the commission in 2008.
The filing period for the Aug. 4, 2020, primary election, and subsequent Nov. 2 general election, is Feb. 25 through March 31.
In addition to electing two county commissioners, Cape County voters will also elect several other county officials in 2020 including the county's sheriff, treasurer, coroner, assessor and public administrator. None of the current office holders in those positions -- Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Treasurer Roger Hudson, Coroner John Clifton, Assessor Bob Adams and Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel -- have announced re-election plans.
