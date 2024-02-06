Kody Thompson to run for county commissioner seat

Cape Girardeau County resident Kody Thompson has thrown his hat in the ring to join the county’s three-member board of commissioners.

Thompson, an agent for American Family Insurance in Cape Girardeau, said he would focus on planning for the future, if elected.

“I really think at the commissioner level, there’s a lot of good that can be done, a lot of improvements that can be done,” he said.

Thompson pointed to new construction projects, such as the county courthouse renovation, as a sign of growth and improvement in the county.

He said his platform centers on a commitment of service and transparency.

Thompson’s family has had a long history of community service to the county, including his father, banker John M. Thompson, and grandfather, business owner Billy Joe Thompson Sr.