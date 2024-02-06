All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 23, 2024

Kody Thompson to run for county commissioner seat

Cape Girardeau County resident Kody Thompson has thrown his hat in the ring to join the county’s three-member board of commissioners...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Kody Thompson
Kody Thompson

Cape Girardeau County resident Kody Thompson has thrown his hat in the ring to join the county’s three-member board of commissioners.

Thompson, an agent for American Family Insurance in Cape Girardeau, said he would focus on planning for the future, if elected.

“I really think at the commissioner level, there’s a lot of good that can be done, a lot of improvements that can be done,” he said.

Thompson pointed to new construction projects, such as the county courthouse renovation, as a sign of growth and improvement in the county.

He said his platform centers on a commitment of service and transparency.

Thompson’s family has had a long history of community service to the county, including his father, banker John M. Thompson, and grandfather, business owner Billy Joe Thompson Sr.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thompson lives with his wife and two children outside of Jackson.

“I pretty much do everything inside this county,” Thompson said.

He plans to engage with residents from all corners of Cape Girardeau County during his campaign, including meeting with them during local events.

“I don’t want them to think just because we’re in this tiny area we’re going to be left out,” he said.

Thompson said he wants to meet with residents to see what improvements the county government could make.

He is running for the 1st District seat of Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper, who is not running for reelection.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Co...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy