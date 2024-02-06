All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2020

Kobe Bryant remembered

Tyler Graef
Barber James Macklin, center, discusses the legacy of NBA star Kobe Bryant while wearing a Bryant shirt beneath his apron and trimming Todd Whaley's hair Tuesday at Suite 72 barber shop in Cape Girardeau. Macklin said the barbers had agreed Bryant belonged on their list of all-time great players only days before Bryant died in a helicopter crash over the weekend. "Me, I think he's No. 1, but he's probably No. 2 behind (Michael) Jordan. But I'd say No. 1, personally," Macklin said. "Today, I'm wearing my number 24 (Bryant) shirt and tomorrow I'll wear my number 8."
