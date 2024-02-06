Knaup named school Counselor of the Year

“Working directly with students is what I love most about my job,” Knaup said in a news release. “I am the most fulfilled as a school counselor when I am working with individual students and small groups.”

She continued, “School counseling has changed a lot since I was a student. Most people are surprised to know how much time I spend with students teaching skills proactively. Many view the school counselor as the person who helps students when there is a problem at home or school. This is true. However, I spend the majority of my time teaching students social/emotional skills that will serve them well in school and in life.”

Knaup is originally from St. Louis, and is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate. She also holds a Masters of Science in education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and is pursuing a specialist in school counseling.