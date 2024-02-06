Klein seeks two-year term of Cape County public health board

This is the fifth in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007, told the Southeast Missourian never in her tenure have so many people filed at one time to serve as PHC trustees.

Cassidy Klein is a student at Southeast Missouri State University, where she is studying entrepreneurship. Klein, a 2020 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School, seeks a two-year term on the PHC Board until 2023. While at Saxony, she earned 18 hours of college credit, so she is a sophomore at Southeast. Responding to questions from the Southeast Missourian, Klein said she has an active political life, is involved at her church, and holds a job at Macy's while attending college.

Born in Jackson, Tennessee, Klein moved to Cape Girardeau County when she was 2.

Why do you want to serve?

This has long been my home and I've observed the potential Cape County has at its fingertips. Public health is a major asset allowing communities to reach their potential and continue to expand throughout the area. I want to serve in order to help our county to make sure there are as many opportunities as possible and to ensure the people of the county are truly being cared for with only pure intentions.