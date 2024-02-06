Klein seeks two-year term of Cape County public health board

This is the fifth in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007, told the Southeast Missourian never in her tenure have so many people filed at one time to serve as PHC trustees.
Cassidy Klein is a student at Southeast Missouri State University, where she is studying entrepreneurship. Klein, a 2020 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School, seeks a two-year term on the PHC Board until 2023. While at Saxony, she earned 18 hours of college credit, so she is a sophomore at Southeast. Responding to questions from the Southeast Missourian, Klein said she has an active political life, is involved at her church, and holds a job at Macy's while attending college.
Born in Jackson, Tennessee, Klein moved to Cape Girardeau County when she was 2.
This has long been my home and I've observed the potential Cape County has at its fingertips. Public health is a major asset allowing communities to reach their potential and continue to expand throughout the area. I want to serve in order to help our county to make sure there are as many opportunities as possible and to ensure the people of the county are truly being cared for with only pure intentions.
I don't disagree with citizens wearing masks in public settings, but I don't agree with the mandate. The mandate itself goes against our constitutional rights. I personally struggle with underlying health conditions. Wearing a mask does more harm to my body than the virus has -- and personally, I've had the virus. Every person has different health situations and I believe forcing a whole population to mask up is not truly taking care of public health. If the mask mandate was truly working, why is COVID-19 still affecting us daily?
I'm 19 years old and fresh out of high school. I don't hold any professional qualifications. However, I want to be a voice for the youth and a voice for those who struggle with underlying health concerns. I want to put the right to self-govern back in the pockets of the people. My youth does not cancel out my drive to work for the citizens of Cape County.
The public health board should be giving out accurate updates on COVID-19 and informing the people what they need to know to prepare. Also, the board, as an elected role, needs to be a voice for the public. The trustees need to be working for the citizens of the county, taking actions to better their daily lives.
Providing the most updated information on the coronavirus outbreak would be top priority. I want to build better communication with the police department and local business owners. The public health board has been lacking heavily in its communication with the public, in my opinion, at least. I'd like to create opportunities for the board to hear the public out and listening to their concerns will be a huge step in creating a more connected community.